- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|114
|EURUSD
|28
|GBPUSD
|16
|CHFJPY
|9
|USDJPY
|8
|EURAUD
|6
|EURCAD
|6
|USDCAD
|5
|AUDCAD
|4
|USDCHF
|4
|AUDNZD
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|GBPAUD
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|40
|EURUSD
|-6
|GBPUSD
|-2
|CHFJPY
|3
|USDJPY
|2
|EURAUD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|USDCAD
|-3
|AUDCAD
|-2
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDNZD
|-2
|GBPJPY
|1
|GBPAUD
|0
|CADCHF
|1
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|4K
|EURUSD
|-121
|GBPUSD
|-165
|CHFJPY
|538
|USDJPY
|428
|EURAUD
|272
|EURCAD
|201
|USDCAD
|-392
|AUDCAD
|-177
|USDCHF
|150
|AUDNZD
|-392
|GBPJPY
|296
|GBPAUD
|60
|CADCHF
|60
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Pepperstone-Edge01" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
🔗 By Farid Yandouz
💼 Objective: deliver stable, controlled, and consistent growth through a proprietary algorithm focused on execution precision and risk mastery.
📈 Performance & Growth
-
🚀 +30% growth since early 2025
-
🎯 Profit Factor: 2.14
-
🟢 60.8% winning trades
-
⭐ Best trade: +3%
-
🔻 Worst trade capped at: –4%
-
📊 Sharpe Ratio: 0.26 (prudent strategy)
🤖 Strategy & Algorithmic Approach
-
🤖 100% automated — no manual intervention
-
⚖️ Multi-asset strategy focused on:
-
🟡 XAUUSD (Gold) – core performance driver (72% trades)
-
💶 EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY — scalping & micro-trend targeting
-
-
⏱️ Average holding time: 4 hours
-
🔄 High but controlled rotation: 43 trades/week
🛡️ Risk Management
-
🔐 Maximum drawdown: 10.5%
-
📉 Maximum deposit load: 24.3%
-
🔥 Max consecutive losses: 5 trades (–5% USD)
-
🧊 Risk architecture designed to avoid over-leverage & deep drawdowns
-
⚠️ Fixed 0.01 lot size for maximum stability
🧭 Why Follow This Signal?
-
🌱 Smooth, steady growth — not hype-based
-
🛡️ Risk-first design
-
🔍 Refined algorithmic reading of micro-movements
-
💼 Perfect for accounts seeking slow, robust, controlled progression
-
🟦 Recommended broker: Pepperstone Edge 01 or ones that have low latency vs Pepperstone
-
🔧 Simple setup: plug-and-play copy
🔧 Subscriber Recommendations
-
💵 Recommended capital: ≥ 100 USD
-
⚙️ Recommended leverage: 1:400
-
💠 Copy using 1:1 ratio for equivalent results
-
⏳ Signal optimized for low-latency execution
⭐ Reliability & Monitoring
-
📅 3 weeks of continuous reliability
-
🧪 Strategy tested & stabilized before launch
-
🎛️ Daily monitoring of bot stability & volatility conditions
