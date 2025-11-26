SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Excellus
Farid Yandouz

Excellus

Farid Yandouz
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 35%
Pepperstone-Edge01
1:400
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
208
Negociações com lucro:
129 (62.01%)
Negociações com perda:
79 (37.98%)
Melhor negociação:
3.03 USD
Pior negociação:
-5.24 USD
Lucro bruto:
94.18 USD (10 515 pips)
Perda bruta:
-59.39 USD (5 950 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
14 (8.18 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
8.18 USD (14)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.17
Atividade de negociação:
16.04%
Depósito máximo carregado:
24.48%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
47
Tempo médio de espera:
4 horas
Fator de recuperação:
4.21
Negociações longas:
131 (62.98%)
Negociações curtas:
77 (37.02%)
Fator de lucro:
1.59
Valor esperado:
0.17 USD
Lucro médio:
0.73 USD
Perda média:
-0.75 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
9 (-7.99 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-7.99 USD (9)
Crescimento mensal:
28.51%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
8.27 USD (5.85%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
5.85% (8.27 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
10.48% (11.36 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 114
EURUSD 28
GBPUSD 16
CHFJPY 9
USDJPY 8
EURAUD 6
EURCAD 6
USDCAD 5
AUDCAD 4
USDCHF 4
AUDNZD 3
GBPJPY 3
GBPAUD 1
CADCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 40
EURUSD -6
GBPUSD -2
CHFJPY 3
USDJPY 2
EURAUD 1
EURCAD 1
USDCAD -3
AUDCAD -2
USDCHF 1
AUDNZD -2
GBPJPY 1
GBPAUD 0
CADCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 4K
EURUSD -121
GBPUSD -165
CHFJPY 538
USDJPY 428
EURAUD 272
EURCAD 201
USDCAD -392
AUDCAD -177
USDCHF 150
AUDNZD -392
GBPJPY 296
GBPAUD 60
CADCHF 60
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +3.03 USD
Pior negociação: -5 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 14
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 9
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +8.18 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -7.99 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Pepperstone-Edge01" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
MBTrading-Live
0.33 × 3
FPMarkets-Live2
0.48 × 81
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.57 × 14
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
0.62 × 45
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.71 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.81 × 26
TradersWay-Live
0.82 × 39
ICMarkets-Live04
0.87 × 92
Pepperstone-Demo02
1.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live11
1.00 × 3
KRCCORP-Real
1.11 × 288
EGlobal-Cent4
1.20 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge11
1.23 × 2215
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
1.37 × 65
ICMarkets-Live02
1.40 × 43
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.47 × 19
InvestAZ-Server
1.54 × 138
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
1.55 × 11
Tickmill-Live
1.58 × 193
MaxFX-Live Server
1.66 × 35
OctaFX-Real
1.68 × 149
InvestAZ-Real
1.71 × 7
189 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
🌟 EXCELLUS – Premium Algorithmic Signal

🔗 By Farid Yandouz 

💼 Objective: deliver stable, controlled, and consistent growth through a proprietary algorithm focused on execution precision and risk mastery.

📈 Performance & Growth

  • 🚀 +30% growth since early 2025

  • 🎯 Profit Factor: 2.14

  • 🟢 60.8% winning trades

  • Best trade: +3%

  • 🔻 Worst trade capped at: –4%

  • 📊 Sharpe Ratio: 0.26 (prudent strategy)

🤖 Strategy & Algorithmic Approach

  • 🤖 100% automated — no manual intervention

  • ⚖️ Multi-asset strategy focused on:

    • 🟡 XAUUSD (Gold) – core performance driver (72% trades)

    • 💶 EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY — scalping & micro-trend targeting

  • ⏱️ Average holding time: 4 hours

  • 🔄 High but controlled rotation: 43 trades/week

🛡️ Risk Management

  • 🔐 Maximum drawdown: 10.5%

  • 📉 Maximum deposit load: 24.3%

  • 🔥 Max consecutive losses: 5 trades (–5% USD)

  • 🧊 Risk architecture designed to avoid over-leverage & deep drawdowns

  • ⚠️ Fixed 0.01 lot size for maximum stability

🧭 Why Follow This Signal?

  • 🌱 Smooth, steady growth — not hype-based

  • 🛡️ Risk-first design

  • 🔍 Refined algorithmic reading of micro-movements

  • 💼 Perfect for accounts seeking slow, robust, controlled progression

  • 🟦 Recommended broker: Pepperstone Edge 01 or ones that have low latency vs Pepperstone

  • 🔧 Simple setup: plug-and-play copy

🔧 Subscriber Recommendations

  • 💵 Recommended capital: ≥ 100 USD

  • ⚙️ Recommended leverage: 1:400

  • 💠 Copy using 1:1 ratio for equivalent results

  • ⏳ Signal optimized for low-latency execution

Reliability & Monitoring

  • 📅 3 weeks of continuous reliability

  • 🧪 Strategy tested & stabilized before launch

  • 🎛️ Daily monitoring of bot stability & volatility conditions


Sem comentários
2025.11.28 21:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.27 01:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 00:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.26 23:06
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 14:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.26 14:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 14:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 14:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Excellus
30 USD por mês
35%
0
0
USD
135
USD
5
100%
208
62%
16%
1.58
0.17
USD
10%
1:400
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.