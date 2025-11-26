SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Excellus
Farid Yandouz

Excellus

Farid Yandouz
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 35%
Pepperstone-Edge01
1:400
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
208
Transacciones Rentables:
129 (62.01%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
79 (37.98%)
Mejor transacción:
3.03 USD
Peor transacción:
-5.24 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
94.18 USD (10 515 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-59.39 USD (5 950 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
14 (8.18 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
8.18 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.17
Actividad comercial:
16.04%
Carga máxima del depósito:
24.48%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
47
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
4.21
Transacciones Largas:
131 (62.98%)
Transacciones Cortas:
77 (37.02%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.59
Beneficio Esperado:
0.17 USD
Beneficio medio:
0.73 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-0.75 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-7.99 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-7.99 USD (9)
Crecimiento al mes:
28.51%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
8.27 USD (5.85%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
5.85% (8.27 USD)
De fondos:
10.48% (11.36 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 114
EURUSD 28
GBPUSD 16
CHFJPY 9
USDJPY 8
EURAUD 6
EURCAD 6
USDCAD 5
AUDCAD 4
USDCHF 4
AUDNZD 3
GBPJPY 3
GBPAUD 1
CADCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 40
EURUSD -6
GBPUSD -2
CHFJPY 3
USDJPY 2
EURAUD 1
EURCAD 1
USDCAD -3
AUDCAD -2
USDCHF 1
AUDNZD -2
GBPJPY 1
GBPAUD 0
CADCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 4K
EURUSD -121
GBPUSD -165
CHFJPY 538
USDJPY 428
EURAUD 272
EURCAD 201
USDCAD -392
AUDCAD -177
USDCHF 150
AUDNZD -392
GBPJPY 296
GBPAUD 60
CADCHF 60
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +3.03 USD
Peor transacción: -5 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 14
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 9
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +8.18 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -7.99 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Pepperstone-Edge01" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
MBTrading-Live
0.33 × 3
FPMarkets-Live2
0.48 × 81
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.57 × 14
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
0.62 × 45
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.71 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.81 × 26
TradersWay-Live
0.82 × 39
ICMarkets-Live04
0.87 × 92
Pepperstone-Demo02
1.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live11
1.00 × 3
KRCCORP-Real
1.11 × 288
EGlobal-Cent4
1.20 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge11
1.23 × 2215
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
1.37 × 65
ICMarkets-Live02
1.40 × 43
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.47 × 19
InvestAZ-Server
1.54 × 138
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
1.55 × 11
Tickmill-Live
1.58 × 193
MaxFX-Live Server
1.66 × 35
OctaFX-Real
1.68 × 149
InvestAZ-Real
1.71 × 7
otros 189...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
🌟 EXCELLUS – Premium Algorithmic Signal

🔗 By Farid Yandouz 

💼 Objective: deliver stable, controlled, and consistent growth through a proprietary algorithm focused on execution precision and risk mastery.

📈 Performance & Growth

  • 🚀 +30% growth since early 2025

  • 🎯 Profit Factor: 2.14

  • 🟢 60.8% winning trades

  • Best trade: +3%

  • 🔻 Worst trade capped at: –4%

  • 📊 Sharpe Ratio: 0.26 (prudent strategy)

🤖 Strategy & Algorithmic Approach

  • 🤖 100% automated — no manual intervention

  • ⚖️ Multi-asset strategy focused on:

    • 🟡 XAUUSD (Gold) – core performance driver (72% trades)

    • 💶 EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY — scalping & micro-trend targeting

  • ⏱️ Average holding time: 4 hours

  • 🔄 High but controlled rotation: 43 trades/week

🛡️ Risk Management

  • 🔐 Maximum drawdown: 10.5%

  • 📉 Maximum deposit load: 24.3%

  • 🔥 Max consecutive losses: 5 trades (–5% USD)

  • 🧊 Risk architecture designed to avoid over-leverage & deep drawdowns

  • ⚠️ Fixed 0.01 lot size for maximum stability

🧭 Why Follow This Signal?

  • 🌱 Smooth, steady growth — not hype-based

  • 🛡️ Risk-first design

  • 🔍 Refined algorithmic reading of micro-movements

  • 💼 Perfect for accounts seeking slow, robust, controlled progression

  • 🟦 Recommended broker: Pepperstone Edge 01 or ones that have low latency vs Pepperstone

  • 🔧 Simple setup: plug-and-play copy

🔧 Subscriber Recommendations

  • 💵 Recommended capital: ≥ 100 USD

  • ⚙️ Recommended leverage: 1:400

  • 💠 Copy using 1:1 ratio for equivalent results

  • ⏳ Signal optimized for low-latency execution

Reliability & Monitoring

  • 📅 3 weeks of continuous reliability

  • 🧪 Strategy tested & stabilized before launch

  • 🎛️ Daily monitoring of bot stability & volatility conditions


No hay comentarios
2025.11.28 21:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.27 01:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 00:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.26 23:06
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 14:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.26 14:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 14:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 14:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Excellus
30 USD al mes
35%
0
0
USD
135
USD
5
100%
208
62%
16%
1.58
0.17
USD
10%
1:400
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.