|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.m
|211
|GBPUSD.m
|21
|EURUSD.m
|10
|USDJPY.m
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD.m
|1.3K
|GBPUSD.m
|125
|EURUSD.m
|87
|USDJPY.m
|49
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD.m
|126K
|GBPUSD.m
|1.9K
|EURUSD.m
|1.2K
|USDJPY.m
|1.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 JustMarkets-Live6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
GreenPip Growth is designed for traders who want steady and sustainable growth in their accounts without unnecessary risk. Our strategy focuses on low-drawdown, high-probability setups with smart risk management to protect capital and build profits over time.
This signal follows a strict, rule-based trading system, combining market structure, trend continuation, and volatility analysis. Every trade is carefully selected to maintain smooth equity growth—exactly what long-term investors love.
✅ Key Features
-
📈 Steady, sustainable performance
-
🛡️ Low drawdown & controlled risk
-
🔍 High-probability trade entries only
-
🤖 Fully systematic approach – no emotional trading
-
💹 Works on Forex majors + Gold (XAUUSD)
-
🔄 Moderate trade frequency (quality over quantity)
🎯 Ideal For
-
Traders seeking consistent monthly returns
-
Investors who prefer safe, long-term growth
-
Users wanting stable performance, not gambling
-
Followers who value capital protection + smart compounding
🚀 Join GreenPip Growth
Follow this signal to experience smooth, reliable, and disciplined trading aimed at long-term wealth creation.
Grow steady. Grow smart. Grow green.
