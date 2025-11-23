信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / GreenPip Growth
Vijayan A

GreenPip Growth

Vijayan A
0条评论
可靠性
7
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 99 USD per 
增长自 2025 322%
JustMarkets-Live6
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
交易样式已更改。统计数据中不包含部分历史记录。 信号中的增长率是怎样计算的?
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
247
盈利交易:
218 (88.25%)
亏损交易:
29 (11.74%)
最好交易:
31.71 USD
最差交易:
-11.41 USD
毛利:
1 675.76 USD (139 309 pips)
毛利亏损:
-99.06 USD (8 716 pips)
最大连续赢利:
57 (442.92 USD)
最大连续盈利:
442.92 USD (57)
夏普比率:
0.29
交易活动:
64.59%
最大入金加载:
20.31%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
58
平均持有时间:
5 小时
采收率:
97.93
长期交易:
210 (85.02%)
短期交易:
37 (14.98%)
利润因子:
16.92
预期回报:
6.38 USD
平均利润:
7.69 USD
平均损失:
-3.42 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-15.68 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-16.10 USD (3)
每月增长:
400.94%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
16.10 USD (3.13%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.19% (16.10 USD)
净值:
43.50% (277.77 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 211
GBPUSD.m 21
EURUSD.m 10
USDJPY.m 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.m 1.3K
GBPUSD.m 125
EURUSD.m 87
USDJPY.m 49
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.m 126K
GBPUSD.m 1.9K
EURUSD.m 1.2K
USDJPY.m 1.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +31.71 USD
最差交易: -11 USD
最大连续赢利: 57
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +442.92 USD
最大连续亏损: -15.68 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 JustMarkets-Live6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

🌿 GreenPip Growth – Consistent, Safe & Smart Trading

GreenPip Growth is designed for traders who want steady and sustainable growth in their accounts without unnecessary risk. Our strategy focuses on low-drawdown, high-probability setups with smart risk management to protect capital and build profits over time.

This signal follows a strict, rule-based trading system, combining market structure, trend continuation, and volatility analysis. Every trade is carefully selected to maintain smooth equity growth—exactly what long-term investors love.

 Key Features

  • 📈 Steady, sustainable performance

  • 🛡️ Low drawdown & controlled risk

  • 🔍 High-probability trade entries only

  • 🤖 Fully systematic approach – no emotional trading

  • 💹 Works on Forex majors + Gold (XAUUSD)

  • 🔄 Moderate trade frequency (quality over quantity)

🎯 Ideal For

  • Traders seeking consistent monthly returns

  • Investors who prefer safe, long-term growth

  • Users wanting stable performance, not gambling

  • Followers who value capital protection + smart compounding

🚀 Join GreenPip Growth

Follow this signal to experience smooth, reliable, and disciplined trading aimed at long-term wealth creation.
Grow steady. Grow smart. Grow green.



没有评论
2025.12.09 22:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 21:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 09:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 08:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 05:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 05:38
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.04 20:02
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.24 15:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.24 15:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.23 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
GreenPip Growth
每月99 USD
322%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
7
0%
247
88%
65%
16.91
6.38
USD
43%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载