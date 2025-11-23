SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GreenPip Growth
Vijayan A

GreenPip Growth

0 reviews
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 308%
JustMarkets-Live6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
242
Profit Trades:
213 (88.01%)
Loss Trades:
29 (11.98%)
Best trade:
31.71 USD
Worst trade:
-11.41 USD
Gross Profit:
1 624.48 USD (135 019 pips)
Gross Loss:
-99.06 USD (8 716 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
57 (442.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
442.92 USD (57)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
61.55%
Max deposit load:
20.31%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
59
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
94.75
Long Trades:
205 (84.71%)
Short Trades:
37 (15.29%)
Profit Factor:
16.40
Expected Payoff:
6.30 USD
Average Profit:
7.63 USD
Average Loss:
-3.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-15.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.10 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
409.65%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
16.10 USD (3.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.19% (16.10 USD)
By Equity:
43.50% (277.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 207
GBPUSD.m 21
EURUSD.m 10
USDJPY.m 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.m 1.3K
GBPUSD.m 125
EURUSD.m 87
USDJPY.m 49
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.m 122K
GBPUSD.m 1.9K
EURUSD.m 1.2K
USDJPY.m 1.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.71 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 57
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +442.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "JustMarkets-Live6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

🌿 GreenPip Growth – Consistent, Safe & Smart Trading

GreenPip Growth is designed for traders who want steady and sustainable growth in their accounts without unnecessary risk. Our strategy focuses on low-drawdown, high-probability setups with smart risk management to protect capital and build profits over time.

This signal follows a strict, rule-based trading system, combining market structure, trend continuation, and volatility analysis. Every trade is carefully selected to maintain smooth equity growth—exactly what long-term investors love.

 Key Features

  • 📈 Steady, sustainable performance

  • 🛡️ Low drawdown & controlled risk

  • 🔍 High-probability trade entries only

  • 🤖 Fully systematic approach – no emotional trading

  • 💹 Works on Forex majors + Gold (XAUUSD)

  • 🔄 Moderate trade frequency (quality over quantity)

🎯 Ideal For

  • Traders seeking consistent monthly returns

  • Investors who prefer safe, long-term growth

  • Users wanting stable performance, not gambling

  • Followers who value capital protection + smart compounding

🚀 Join GreenPip Growth

Follow this signal to experience smooth, reliable, and disciplined trading aimed at long-term wealth creation.
Grow steady. Grow smart. Grow green.



No reviews
2025.12.09 22:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 21:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 09:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 08:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 05:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 05:38
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.04 20:02
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.24 15:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.24 15:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.23 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
