Vijayan A

GreenPip Growth

Vijayan A
0 inceleme
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
JustMarkets-Live6
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
37
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
37 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
19.57 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
298.81 USD (16 864 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
37 (298.81 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
298.81 USD (37)
Sharpe oranı:
0.54
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
35 (94.59%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 (5.41%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
8.08 USD
Ortalama kâr:
8.08 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
1 496.29%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD.m 15
XAUUSD.m 15
EURUSD.m 7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD.m 82
XAUUSD.m 145
EURUSD.m 72
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD.m 1.4K
XAUUSD.m 14K
EURUSD.m 922
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +19.57 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 37
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +298.81 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "JustMarkets-Live6" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

🌿 GreenPip Growth – Consistent, Safe & Smart Trading

GreenPip Growth is designed for traders who want steady and sustainable growth in their accounts without unnecessary risk. Our strategy focuses on low-drawdown, high-probability setups with smart risk management to protect capital and build profits over time.

This signal follows a strict, rule-based trading system, combining market structure, trend continuation, and volatility analysis. Every trade is carefully selected to maintain smooth equity growth—exactly what long-term investors love.

 Key Features

  • 📈 Steady, sustainable performance

  • 🛡️ Low drawdown & controlled risk

  • 🔍 High-probability trade entries only

  • 🤖 Fully systematic approach – no emotional trading

  • 💹 Works on Forex majors + Gold (XAUUSD)

  • 🔄 Moderate trade frequency (quality over quantity)

🎯 Ideal For

  • Traders seeking consistent monthly returns

  • Investors who prefer safe, long-term growth

  • Users wanting stable performance, not gambling

  • Followers who value capital protection + smart compounding

🚀 Join GreenPip Growth

Follow this signal to experience smooth, reliable, and disciplined trading aimed at long-term wealth creation.
Grow steady. Grow smart. Grow green.


































































































































































































































































































































































































İnceleme yok
2025.11.23 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
