|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.m
|219
|GBPUSD.m
|22
|EURUSD.m
|11
|USDJPY.m
|10
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD.m
|1.4K
|GBPUSD.m
|131
|EURUSD.m
|93
|USDJPY.m
|77
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD.m
|131K
|GBPUSD.m
|2K
|EURUSD.m
|1.3K
|USDJPY.m
|2.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
GreenPip Growth is designed for traders who want steady and sustainable growth in their accounts without unnecessary risk. Our strategy focuses on low-drawdown, high-probability setups with smart risk management to protect capital and build profits over time.
This signal follows a strict, rule-based trading system, combining market structure, trend continuation, and volatility analysis. Every trade is carefully selected to maintain smooth equity growth—exactly what long-term investors love.
✅ Key Features
-
📈 Steady, sustainable performance
-
🛡️ Low drawdown & controlled risk
-
🔍 High-probability trade entries only
-
🤖 Fully systematic approach – no emotional trading
-
💹 Works on Forex majors + Gold (XAUUSD)
-
🔄 Moderate trade frequency (quality over quantity)
🎯 Ideal For
-
Traders seeking consistent monthly returns
-
Investors who prefer safe, long-term growth
-
Users wanting stable performance, not gambling
-
Followers who value capital protection + smart compounding
🚀 Join GreenPip Growth
Follow this signal to experience smooth, reliable, and disciplined trading aimed at long-term wealth creation.
Grow steady. Grow smart. Grow green.
