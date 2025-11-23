シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / GreenPip Growth
Vijayan A

GreenPip Growth

Vijayan A
レビュー0件
信頼性
8週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  99  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 348%
JustMarkets-Live6
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. 経済成長率はどうやって計算するのですか？
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
262
利益トレード:
233 (88.93%)
損失トレード:
29 (11.07%)
ベストトレード:
31.71 USD
最悪のトレード:
-11.41 USD
総利益:
1 768.95 USD (145 895 pips)
総損失:
-99.06 USD (8 716 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
57 (442.92 USD)
最大連続利益:
442.92 USD (57)
シャープレシオ:
0.28
取引アクティビティ:
64.59%
最大入金額:
20.31%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
51
平均保有時間:
6 時間
リカバリーファクター:
103.72
長いトレード:
225 (85.88%)
短いトレード:
37 (14.12%)
プロフィットファクター:
17.86
期待されたペイオフ:
6.37 USD
平均利益:
7.59 USD
平均損失:
-3.42 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-15.68 USD)
最大連続損失:
-16.10 USD (3)
月間成長:
384.72%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
16.10 USD (3.13%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
3.19% (16.10 USD)
エクイティによる:
43.50% (277.77 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 219
GBPUSD.m 22
EURUSD.m 11
USDJPY.m 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD.m 1.4K
GBPUSD.m 131
EURUSD.m 93
USDJPY.m 77
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD.m 131K
GBPUSD.m 2K
EURUSD.m 1.3K
USDJPY.m 2.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +31.71 USD
最悪のトレード: -11 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 57
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +442.92 USD
最大連続損失: -15.68 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"JustMarkets-Live6"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

🌿 GreenPip Growth – Consistent, Safe & Smart Trading

GreenPip Growth is designed for traders who want steady and sustainable growth in their accounts without unnecessary risk. Our strategy focuses on low-drawdown, high-probability setups with smart risk management to protect capital and build profits over time.

This signal follows a strict, rule-based trading system, combining market structure, trend continuation, and volatility analysis. Every trade is carefully selected to maintain smooth equity growth—exactly what long-term investors love.

 Key Features

  • 📈 Steady, sustainable performance

  • 🛡️ Low drawdown & controlled risk

  • 🔍 High-probability trade entries only

  • 🤖 Fully systematic approach – no emotional trading

  • 💹 Works on Forex majors + Gold (XAUUSD)

  • 🔄 Moderate trade frequency (quality over quantity)

🎯 Ideal For

  • Traders seeking consistent monthly returns

  • Investors who prefer safe, long-term growth

  • Users wanting stable performance, not gambling

  • Followers who value capital protection + smart compounding

🚀 Join GreenPip Growth

Follow this signal to experience smooth, reliable, and disciplined trading aimed at long-term wealth creation.
Grow steady. Grow smart. Grow green.



レビューなし
2025.12.09 22:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 21:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 09:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 08:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 05:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 05:38
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.04 20:02
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.24 15:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.24 15:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.23 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
GreenPip Growth
99 USD/月
348%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
8
0%
262
88%
65%
17.85
6.37
USD
43%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください