SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / GreenPip Growth
Vijayan A

GreenPip Growth

Vijayan A
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
8 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 99 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 348%
JustMarkets-Live6
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
O estilo de negociação mudou, parte do histórico é excluída do cálculo das estatísticas. Como o crescimento na Signals é calculado?
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
262
Negociações com lucro:
233 (88.93%)
Negociações com perda:
29 (11.07%)
Melhor negociação:
31.71 USD
Pior negociação:
-11.41 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 768.95 USD (145 895 pips)
Perda bruta:
-99.06 USD (8 716 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
57 (442.92 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
442.92 USD (57)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.28
Atividade de negociação:
64.59%
Depósito máximo carregado:
20.31%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
51
Tempo médio de espera:
6 horas
Fator de recuperação:
103.72
Negociações longas:
225 (85.88%)
Negociações curtas:
37 (14.12%)
Fator de lucro:
17.86
Valor esperado:
6.37 USD
Lucro médio:
7.59 USD
Perda média:
-3.42 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-15.68 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-16.10 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
384.72%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
16.10 USD (3.13%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
3.19% (16.10 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
43.50% (277.77 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 219
GBPUSD.m 22
EURUSD.m 11
USDJPY.m 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD.m 1.4K
GBPUSD.m 131
EURUSD.m 93
USDJPY.m 77
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD.m 131K
GBPUSD.m 2K
EURUSD.m 1.3K
USDJPY.m 2.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +31.71 USD
Pior negociação: -11 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 57
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +442.92 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -15.68 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "JustMarkets-Live6" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

🌿 GreenPip Growth – Consistent, Safe & Smart Trading

GreenPip Growth is designed for traders who want steady and sustainable growth in their accounts without unnecessary risk. Our strategy focuses on low-drawdown, high-probability setups with smart risk management to protect capital and build profits over time.

This signal follows a strict, rule-based trading system, combining market structure, trend continuation, and volatility analysis. Every trade is carefully selected to maintain smooth equity growth—exactly what long-term investors love.

 Key Features

  • 📈 Steady, sustainable performance

  • 🛡️ Low drawdown & controlled risk

  • 🔍 High-probability trade entries only

  • 🤖 Fully systematic approach – no emotional trading

  • 💹 Works on Forex majors + Gold (XAUUSD)

  • 🔄 Moderate trade frequency (quality over quantity)

🎯 Ideal For

  • Traders seeking consistent monthly returns

  • Investors who prefer safe, long-term growth

  • Users wanting stable performance, not gambling

  • Followers who value capital protection + smart compounding

🚀 Join GreenPip Growth

Follow this signal to experience smooth, reliable, and disciplined trading aimed at long-term wealth creation.
Grow steady. Grow smart. Grow green.



Sem comentários
2025.12.09 22:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 21:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 09:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 08:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 05:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 05:38
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.04 20:02
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.24 15:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.24 15:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.23 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
GreenPip Growth
99 USD por mês
348%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
8
0%
262
88%
65%
17.85
6.37
USD
43%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.