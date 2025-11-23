- Прирост
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.m
|211
|GBPUSD.m
|21
|EURUSD.m
|10
|USDJPY.m
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD.m
|1.3K
|GBPUSD.m
|125
|EURUSD.m
|87
|USDJPY.m
|49
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD.m
|126K
|GBPUSD.m
|1.9K
|EURUSD.m
|1.2K
|USDJPY.m
|1.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "JustMarkets-Live6" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
GreenPip Growth is designed for traders who want steady and sustainable growth in their accounts without unnecessary risk. Our strategy focuses on low-drawdown, high-probability setups with smart risk management to protect capital and build profits over time.
This signal follows a strict, rule-based trading system, combining market structure, trend continuation, and volatility analysis. Every trade is carefully selected to maintain smooth equity growth—exactly what long-term investors love.
✅ Key Features
-
📈 Steady, sustainable performance
-
🛡️ Low drawdown & controlled risk
-
🔍 High-probability trade entries only
-
🤖 Fully systematic approach – no emotional trading
-
💹 Works on Forex majors + Gold (XAUUSD)
-
🔄 Moderate trade frequency (quality over quantity)
🎯 Ideal For
-
Traders seeking consistent monthly returns
-
Investors who prefer safe, long-term growth
-
Users wanting stable performance, not gambling
-
Followers who value capital protection + smart compounding
🚀 Join GreenPip Growth
Follow this signal to experience smooth, reliable, and disciplined trading aimed at long-term wealth creation.
Grow steady. Grow smart. Grow green.
