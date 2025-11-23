СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / GreenPip Growth
Vijayan A

GreenPip Growth

Vijayan A
0 отзывов
Надежность
7 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 99 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 322%
JustMarkets-Live6
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
Стиль торговли изменился, часть истории исключена из расчета статистики. Как рассчитывается Прирост в сигналах?
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
247
Прибыльных трейдов:
218 (88.25%)
Убыточных трейдов:
29 (11.74%)
Лучший трейд:
31.71 USD
Худший трейд:
-11.41 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 675.76 USD (139 309 pips)
Общий убыток:
-99.06 USD (8 716 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
57 (442.92 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
442.92 USD (57)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.29
Торговая активность:
62.56%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
20.31%
Последний трейд:
14 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
58
Ср. время удержания:
5 часов
Фактор восстановления:
97.93
Длинных трейдов:
210 (85.02%)
Коротких трейдов:
37 (14.98%)
Профит фактор:
16.92
Мат. ожидание:
6.38 USD
Средняя прибыль:
7.69 USD
Средний убыток:
-3.42 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-15.68 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-16.10 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
400.94%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
16.10 USD (3.13%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
3.19% (16.10 USD)
По эквити:
43.50% (277.77 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 211
GBPUSD.m 21
EURUSD.m 10
USDJPY.m 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.m 1.3K
GBPUSD.m 125
EURUSD.m 87
USDJPY.m 49
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.m 126K
GBPUSD.m 1.9K
EURUSD.m 1.2K
USDJPY.m 1.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +31.71 USD
Худший трейд: -11 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 57
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +442.92 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -15.68 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "JustMarkets-Live6" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

🌿 GreenPip Growth – Consistent, Safe & Smart Trading

GreenPip Growth is designed for traders who want steady and sustainable growth in their accounts without unnecessary risk. Our strategy focuses on low-drawdown, high-probability setups with smart risk management to protect capital and build profits over time.

This signal follows a strict, rule-based trading system, combining market structure, trend continuation, and volatility analysis. Every trade is carefully selected to maintain smooth equity growth—exactly what long-term investors love.

 Key Features

  • 📈 Steady, sustainable performance

  • 🛡️ Low drawdown & controlled risk

  • 🔍 High-probability trade entries only

  • 🤖 Fully systematic approach – no emotional trading

  • 💹 Works on Forex majors + Gold (XAUUSD)

  • 🔄 Moderate trade frequency (quality over quantity)

🎯 Ideal For

  • Traders seeking consistent monthly returns

  • Investors who prefer safe, long-term growth

  • Users wanting stable performance, not gambling

  • Followers who value capital protection + smart compounding

🚀 Join GreenPip Growth

Follow this signal to experience smooth, reliable, and disciplined trading aimed at long-term wealth creation.
Grow steady. Grow smart. Grow green.



Нет отзывов
2025.12.09 22:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 21:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 09:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 08:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 05:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 05:38
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.04 20:02
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.24 15:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.24 15:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.23 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
GreenPip Growth
99 USD в месяц
322%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
7
0%
247
88%
63%
16.91
6.38
USD
43%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.