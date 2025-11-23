- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD.m
|15
|XAUUSD.m
|15
|EURUSD.m
|7
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD.m
|82
|XAUUSD.m
|145
|EURUSD.m
|72
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD.m
|1.4K
|XAUUSD.m
|14K
|EURUSD.m
|922
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "JustMarkets-Live6" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
GreenPip Growth is designed for traders who want steady and sustainable growth in their accounts without unnecessary risk. Our strategy focuses on low-drawdown, high-probability setups with smart risk management to protect capital and build profits over time.
This signal follows a strict, rule-based trading system, combining market structure, trend continuation, and volatility analysis. Every trade is carefully selected to maintain smooth equity growth—exactly what long-term investors love.
✅ Key Features
-
📈 Steady, sustainable performance
-
🛡️ Low drawdown & controlled risk
-
🔍 High-probability trade entries only
-
🤖 Fully systematic approach – no emotional trading
-
💹 Works on Forex majors + Gold (XAUUSD)
-
🔄 Moderate trade frequency (quality over quantity)
🎯 Ideal For
-
Traders seeking consistent monthly returns
-
Investors who prefer safe, long-term growth
-
Users wanting stable performance, not gambling
-
Followers who value capital protection + smart compounding
🚀 Join GreenPip Growth
Follow this signal to experience smooth, reliable, and disciplined trading aimed at long-term wealth creation.
Grow steady. Grow smart. Grow green.