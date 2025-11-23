SignauxSections
Vijayan A

GreenPip Growth

Vijayan A
0 avis
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
JustMarkets-Live6
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
37
Bénéfice trades:
37 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
19.57 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
298.81 USD (16 864 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
37 (298.81 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
298.81 USD (37)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.54
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
35 (94.59%)
Courts trades:
2 (5.41%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
8.08 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.08 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
1 496.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD.m 15
XAUUSD.m 15
EURUSD.m 7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD.m 82
XAUUSD.m 145
EURUSD.m 72
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD.m 1.4K
XAUUSD.m 14K
EURUSD.m 922
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +19.57 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 37
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +298.81 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "JustMarkets-Live6" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

🌿 GreenPip Growth – Consistent, Safe & Smart Trading

GreenPip Growth is designed for traders who want steady and sustainable growth in their accounts without unnecessary risk. Our strategy focuses on low-drawdown, high-probability setups with smart risk management to protect capital and build profits over time.

This signal follows a strict, rule-based trading system, combining market structure, trend continuation, and volatility analysis. Every trade is carefully selected to maintain smooth equity growth—exactly what long-term investors love.

 Key Features

  • 📈 Steady, sustainable performance

  • 🛡️ Low drawdown & controlled risk

  • 🔍 High-probability trade entries only

  • 🤖 Fully systematic approach – no emotional trading

  • 💹 Works on Forex majors + Gold (XAUUSD)

  • 🔄 Moderate trade frequency (quality over quantity)

🎯 Ideal For

  • Traders seeking consistent monthly returns

  • Investors who prefer safe, long-term growth

  • Users wanting stable performance, not gambling

  • Followers who value capital protection + smart compounding

🚀 Join GreenPip Growth

Follow this signal to experience smooth, reliable, and disciplined trading aimed at long-term wealth creation.
Grow steady. Grow smart. Grow green.


































































































































































































































































































































































































Aucun avis
2025.11.23 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
