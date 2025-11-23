SegnaliSezioni
Vijayan A

GreenPip Growth

0 recensioni
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
JustMarkets-Live6
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
37
Profit Trade:
37 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
19.57 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
298.81 USD (16 864 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
37 (298.81 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
298.81 USD (37)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.54
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
35 (94.59%)
Short Trade:
2 (5.41%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
8.08 USD
Profitto medio:
8.08 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
1 496.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD.m 15
XAUUSD.m 15
EURUSD.m 7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD.m 82
XAUUSD.m 145
EURUSD.m 72
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD.m 1.4K
XAUUSD.m 14K
EURUSD.m 922
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +19.57 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 37
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +298.81 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "JustMarkets-Live6" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

🌿 GreenPip Growth – Consistent, Safe & Smart Trading

GreenPip Growth is designed for traders who want steady and sustainable growth in their accounts without unnecessary risk. Our strategy focuses on low-drawdown, high-probability setups with smart risk management to protect capital and build profits over time.

This signal follows a strict, rule-based trading system, combining market structure, trend continuation, and volatility analysis. Every trade is carefully selected to maintain smooth equity growth—exactly what long-term investors love.

 Key Features

  • 📈 Steady, sustainable performance

  • 🛡️ Low drawdown & controlled risk

  • 🔍 High-probability trade entries only

  • 🤖 Fully systematic approach – no emotional trading

  • 💹 Works on Forex majors + Gold (XAUUSD)

  • 🔄 Moderate trade frequency (quality over quantity)

🎯 Ideal For

  • Traders seeking consistent monthly returns

  • Investors who prefer safe, long-term growth

  • Users wanting stable performance, not gambling

  • Followers who value capital protection + smart compounding

🚀 Join GreenPip Growth

Follow this signal to experience smooth, reliable, and disciplined trading aimed at long-term wealth creation.
Grow steady. Grow smart. Grow green.


































































































































































































































































































































































































2025.11.23 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
