Vijayan A

GreenPip Growth

Vijayan A
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
8 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 348%
JustMarkets-Live6
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
El estilo de trading ha cambiado, las estadísticas se calcularán excluyendo parte de la historia ¿Cómo se calcula el Crecimiento en las Señales?
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
262
Transacciones Rentables:
233 (88.93%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
29 (11.07%)
Mejor transacción:
31.71 USD
Peor transacción:
-11.41 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 768.95 USD (145 895 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-99.06 USD (8 716 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
57 (442.92 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
442.92 USD (57)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.28
Actividad comercial:
64.59%
Carga máxima del depósito:
20.31%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
51
Tiempo medio de espera:
6 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
103.72
Transacciones Largas:
225 (85.88%)
Transacciones Cortas:
37 (14.12%)
Factor de Beneficio:
17.86
Beneficio Esperado:
6.37 USD
Beneficio medio:
7.59 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.42 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-15.68 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-16.10 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
384.72%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
16.10 USD (3.13%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
3.19% (16.10 USD)
De fondos:
43.50% (277.77 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 219
GBPUSD.m 22
EURUSD.m 11
USDJPY.m 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD.m 1.4K
GBPUSD.m 131
EURUSD.m 93
USDJPY.m 77
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD.m 131K
GBPUSD.m 2K
EURUSD.m 1.3K
USDJPY.m 2.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +31.71 USD
Peor transacción: -11 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 57
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +442.92 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -15.68 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "JustMarkets-Live6" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

🌿 GreenPip Growth – Consistent, Safe & Smart Trading

GreenPip Growth is designed for traders who want steady and sustainable growth in their accounts without unnecessary risk. Our strategy focuses on low-drawdown, high-probability setups with smart risk management to protect capital and build profits over time.

This signal follows a strict, rule-based trading system, combining market structure, trend continuation, and volatility analysis. Every trade is carefully selected to maintain smooth equity growth—exactly what long-term investors love.

 Key Features

  • 📈 Steady, sustainable performance

  • 🛡️ Low drawdown & controlled risk

  • 🔍 High-probability trade entries only

  • 🤖 Fully systematic approach – no emotional trading

  • 💹 Works on Forex majors + Gold (XAUUSD)

  • 🔄 Moderate trade frequency (quality over quantity)

🎯 Ideal For

  • Traders seeking consistent monthly returns

  • Investors who prefer safe, long-term growth

  • Users wanting stable performance, not gambling

  • Followers who value capital protection + smart compounding

🚀 Join GreenPip Growth

Follow this signal to experience smooth, reliable, and disciplined trading aimed at long-term wealth creation.
Grow steady. Grow smart. Grow green.



No hay comentarios
2025.12.09 22:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 21:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 09:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 08:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 05:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 05:38
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.04 20:02
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.24 15:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.24 15:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.23 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
