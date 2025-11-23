SignaleKategorien
Vijayan A

GreenPip Growth

Vijayan A
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
8 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 99 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 368%
JustMarkets-Live6
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
Der Handelsstil hat sich verändert. Ein Teil der Historie wird nicht in die Statistik einbezogen. Wie wird der Zuwachs in Signalen gerechnet?
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
268
Gewinntrades:
238 (88.80%)
Verlusttrades:
30 (11.19%)
Bester Trade:
31.71 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-11.41 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 849.43 USD (151 418 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-103.82 USD (8 954 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
57 (442.92 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
442.92 USD (57)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading-Aktivität:
64.59%
Max deposit load:
20.31%
Letzter Trade:
0 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
62
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
108.42
Long-Positionen:
230 (85.82%)
Short-Positionen:
38 (14.18%)
Profit-Faktor:
17.81
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
6.51 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.77 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.46 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-15.68 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-16.10 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
378.26%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
16.10 USD (3.13%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.19% (16.10 USD)
Kapital:
43.50% (277.77 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 225
GBPUSD.m 22
EURUSD.m 11
USDJPY.m 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.m 1.4K
GBPUSD.m 131
EURUSD.m 93
USDJPY.m 77
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.m 137K
GBPUSD.m 2K
EURUSD.m 1.3K
USDJPY.m 2.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +31.71 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -11 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 57
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +442.92 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -15.68 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "JustMarkets-Live6" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

🌿 GreenPip Growth – Consistent, Safe & Smart Trading

GreenPip Growth is designed for traders who want steady and sustainable growth in their accounts without unnecessary risk. Our strategy focuses on low-drawdown, high-probability setups with smart risk management to protect capital and build profits over time.

This signal follows a strict, rule-based trading system, combining market structure, trend continuation, and volatility analysis. Every trade is carefully selected to maintain smooth equity growth—exactly what long-term investors love.

 Key Features

  • 📈 Steady, sustainable performance

  • 🛡️ Low drawdown & controlled risk

  • 🔍 High-probability trade entries only

  • 🤖 Fully systematic approach – no emotional trading

  • 💹 Works on Forex majors + Gold (XAUUSD)

  • 🔄 Moderate trade frequency (quality over quantity)

🎯 Ideal For

  • Traders seeking consistent monthly returns

  • Investors who prefer safe, long-term growth

  • Users wanting stable performance, not gambling

  • Followers who value capital protection + smart compounding

🚀 Join GreenPip Growth

Follow this signal to experience smooth, reliable, and disciplined trading aimed at long-term wealth creation.
Grow steady. Grow smart. Grow green.



Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.09 22:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 21:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 09:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 08:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 05:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 05:38
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.04 20:02
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.24 15:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.24 15:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.23 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
