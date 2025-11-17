信号部分
Hossein Davarynejad

THERANTO XPRO

Hossein Davarynejad
0条评论
可靠性
6
4 / 7K USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 10%
VTMarkets-Live 3
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
120
盈利交易:
92 (76.66%)
亏损交易:
28 (23.33%)
最好交易:
21.06 AUD
最差交易:
-4.89 AUD
毛利:
311.08 AUD (14 616 pips)
毛利亏损:
-42.78 AUD (3 234 pips)
最大连续赢利:
17 (34.50 AUD)
最大连续盈利:
40.96 AUD (3)
夏普比率:
0.53
交易活动:
64.98%
最大入金加载:
2.52%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
27
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
32.48
长期交易:
60 (50.00%)
短期交易:
60 (50.00%)
利润因子:
7.27
预期回报:
2.24 AUD
平均利润:
3.38 AUD
平均损失:
-1.53 AUD
最大连续失误:
2 (-8.26 AUD)
最大连续亏损:
-8.26 AUD (2)
每月增长:
6.66%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 AUD
最大值:
8.26 AUD (0.28%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.19% (8.26 AUD)
净值:
3.74% (102.49 AUD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD-ECN 67
NZDCAD-ECN 53
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD-ECN 85
NZDCAD-ECN 119
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD-ECN 4.7K
NZDCAD-ECN 6.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VTMarkets-Live 3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

🔥 Tehranto XPRO – M15 Scalper for AUDCAD & NZDCAD AUDUSD
Link to purchase: https://www.nxfx.ca/product/21051936/tehranto-xpro

The Tehranto XPRO is a high-performance M15 scalper built specifically for AUDCAD and NZDCAD.AUDUSD
It uses a 3-model Stop Loss system that automatically adapts based on:
• ⚡ Big market movements on Daily
• 📉 Maximum allowed drawdown
• 🛡️ A fixed Stop Loss model for stability

Powered by the Tehranto V3 Indicator, the robot finds precise entry points and aims to deliver strong profitability with safe risk management.

Key Features:
• 🌍 Works on all brokers
• 🎯 Not sensitive to slippage or spread
• 📊 Advanced Stop Loss control based on volatility
• 🤖 Fully automated — just attach it to the M15 chart and let it work

🚀 Reliable, stable, and optimized for long-term performance. Enjoy the power of Tehranto XPRO!


2025.11.26 08:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.20 00:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 11:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.18 11:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.17 18:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 18:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 18:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.17 18:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 18:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
THERANTO XPRO
每月30 USD
10%
4
7K
USD
4.3K
AUD
6
100%
120
76%
65%
7.27
2.24
AUD
4%
1:500
