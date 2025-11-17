シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / THERANTO XPRO
Hossein Davarynejad

THERANTO XPRO

Hossein Davarynejad
信頼性
6週間
4 / 7.9K USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 10%
VTMarkets-Live 3
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
122
利益トレード:
93 (76.22%)
損失トレード:
29 (23.77%)
ベストトレード:
21.06 AUD
最悪のトレード:
-4.89 AUD
総利益:
315.78 AUD (14 764 pips)
総損失:
-43.68 AUD (3 310 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
17 (34.50 AUD)
最大連続利益:
40.96 AUD (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.53
取引アクティビティ:
66.00%
最大入金額:
2.52%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
29
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
32.94
長いトレード:
60 (49.18%)
短いトレード:
62 (50.82%)
プロフィットファクター:
7.23
期待されたペイオフ:
2.23 AUD
平均利益:
3.40 AUD
平均損失:
-1.51 AUD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-8.26 AUD)
最大連続損失:
-8.26 AUD (2)
月間成長:
6.75%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 AUD
最大の:
8.26 AUD (0.28%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.19% (8.26 AUD)
エクイティによる:
3.74% (102.49 AUD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDCAD-ECN 69
NZDCAD-ECN 53
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDCAD-ECN 88
NZDCAD-ECN 119
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDCAD-ECN 4.7K
NZDCAD-ECN 6.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +21.06 AUD
最悪のトレード: -5 AUD
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +34.50 AUD
最大連続損失: -8.26 AUD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VTMarkets-Live 3"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

🔥 Tehranto XPRO – M15 Scalper for AUDCAD & NZDCAD AUDUSD
Link to purchase: https://www.nxfx.ca/product/21051936/tehranto-xpro

The Tehranto XPRO is a high-performance M15 scalper built specifically for AUDCAD and NZDCAD.AUDUSD
It uses a 3-model Stop Loss system that automatically adapts based on:
• ⚡ Big market movements on Daily
• 📉 Maximum allowed drawdown
• 🛡️ A fixed Stop Loss model for stability

Powered by the Tehranto V3 Indicator, the robot finds precise entry points and aims to deliver strong profitability with safe risk management.

Key Features:
• 🌍 Works on all brokers
• 🎯 Not sensitive to slippage or spread
• 📊 Advanced Stop Loss control based on volatility
• 🤖 Fully automated — just attach it to the M15 chart and let it work

🚀 Reliable, stable, and optimized for long-term performance. Enjoy the power of Tehranto XPRO!


レビューなし
2025.11.26 08:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.20 00:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 11:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.18 11:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.17 18:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 18:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 18:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.17 18:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 18:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
