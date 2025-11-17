- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD-ECN
|69
|NZDCAD-ECN
|53
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|AUDCAD-ECN
|88
|NZDCAD-ECN
|119
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|AUDCAD-ECN
|4.7K
|NZDCAD-ECN
|6.7K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
🔥 Tehranto XPRO – M15 Scalper for AUDCAD & NZDCAD AUDUSD
Link to purchase: https://www.nxfx.ca/product/21051936/tehranto-xpro
The Tehranto XPRO is a high-performance M15 scalper built specifically for AUDCAD and NZDCAD.AUDUSD
It uses a 3-model Stop Loss system that automatically adapts based on:
• ⚡ Big market movements on Daily
• 📉 Maximum allowed drawdown
• 🛡️ A fixed Stop Loss model for stability
Powered by the Tehranto V3 Indicator, the robot finds precise entry points and aims to deliver strong profitability with safe risk management.
✨ Key Features:
• 🌍 Works on all brokers
• 🎯 Not sensitive to slippage or spread
• 📊 Advanced Stop Loss control based on volatility
• 🤖 Fully automated — just attach it to the M15 chart and let it work
🚀 Reliable, stable, and optimized for long-term performance. Enjoy the power of Tehranto XPRO!
