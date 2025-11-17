SignaleKategorien
Hossein Davarynejad

THERANTO XPRO

Hossein Davarynejad
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
6 Wochen
4 / 7.9K USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 11%
VTMarkets-Live 3
1:500
Trades insgesamt:
135
Gewinntrades:
99 (73.33%)
Verlusttrades:
36 (26.67%)
Bester Trade:
26.14 AUD
Schlechtester Trade:
-8.00 AUD
Bruttoprofit:
366.66 AUD (15 743 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-75.79 AUD (4 981 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
17 (34.50 AUD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
40.96 AUD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading-Aktivität:
66.00%
Max deposit load:
2.52%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
30
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
10.94
Long-Positionen:
60 (44.44%)
Short-Positionen:
75 (55.56%)
Profit-Faktor:
4.84
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.15 AUD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.70 AUD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.11 AUD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-26.58 AUD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-26.58 AUD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.84%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 AUD
Maximaler:
26.58 AUD (0.91%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.61% (26.58 AUD)
Kapital:
3.74% (102.49 AUD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD-ECN 72
NZDCAD-ECN 53
AUDUSD-ECN 10
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD-ECN 91
NZDCAD-ECN 119
AUDUSD-ECN 11
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD-ECN 4.9K
NZDCAD-ECN 6.7K
AUDUSD-ECN -833
Bester Trade: +26.14 AUD
Schlechtester Trade: -8 AUD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +34.50 AUD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -26.58 AUD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VTMarkets-Live 3" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

🔥 Tehranto XPRO – M15 Scalper for AUDCAD & NZDCAD AUDUSD
Link to purchase: https://www.nxfx.ca/product/21051936/tehranto-xpro

The Tehranto XPRO is a high-performance M15 scalper built specifically for AUDCAD and NZDCAD.AUDUSD
It uses a 3-model Stop Loss system that automatically adapts based on:
• ⚡ Big market movements on Daily
• 📉 Maximum allowed drawdown
• 🛡️ A fixed Stop Loss model for stability

Powered by the Tehranto V3 Indicator, the robot finds precise entry points and aims to deliver strong profitability with safe risk management.

Key Features:
• 🌍 Works on all brokers
• 🎯 Not sensitive to slippage or spread
• 📊 Advanced Stop Loss control based on volatility
• 🤖 Fully automated — just attach it to the M15 chart and let it work

🚀 Reliable, stable, and optimized for long-term performance. Enjoy the power of Tehranto XPRO!


Keine Bewertungen
2025.11.26 08:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.20 00:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 11:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.18 11:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.17 18:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 18:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 18:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.17 18:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 18:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
