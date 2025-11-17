- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
Nessun dato
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VTMarkets-Live 3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
🔥 Tehranto XPRO – M15 Scalper for AUDCAD & NZDCAD
Link to purchase: https://www.nxfx.ca/product/21051936/tehranto-xpro
The Tehranto XPRO is a high-performance M15 scalper built specifically for AUDCAD and NZDCAD.
It uses a 3-model Stop Loss system that automatically adapts based on:
• ⚡ Big market movements on Daily
• 📉 Maximum allowed drawdown
• 🛡️ A fixed Stop Loss model for stability
Powered by the Tehranto V3 Indicator, the robot finds precise entry points and aims to deliver strong profitability with safe risk management.
✨ Key Features:
• 🌍 Works on all brokers
• 🎯 Not sensitive to slippage or spread
• 📊 Advanced Stop Loss control based on volatility
• 🤖 Fully automated — just attach it to the M15 chart and let it work
🚀 Reliable, stable, and optimized for long-term performance. Enjoy the power of Tehranto XPRO!
USD
AUD
AUD