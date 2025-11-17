SegnaliSezioni
Hossein Davarynejad

THERANTO XPRO

Hossein Davarynejad
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
0%
VTMarkets-Live 3
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 AUD
Worst Trade:
0.00 AUD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 AUD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 AUD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.08%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 AUD
Profitto medio:
0.00 AUD
Perdita media:
0.00 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 AUD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 AUD
Massimale:
0.00 AUD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
Per equità:
0.03% (0.69 AUD)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 AUD
Worst Trade: -0 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 AUD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VTMarkets-Live 3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

🔥 Tehranto XPRO – M15 Scalper for AUDCAD & NZDCAD
Link to purchase: https://www.nxfx.ca/product/21051936/tehranto-xpro

The Tehranto XPRO is a high-performance M15 scalper built specifically for AUDCAD and NZDCAD.
It uses a 3-model Stop Loss system that automatically adapts based on:
• ⚡ Big market movements on Daily
• 📉 Maximum allowed drawdown
• 🛡️ A fixed Stop Loss model for stability

Powered by the Tehranto V3 Indicator, the robot finds precise entry points and aims to deliver strong profitability with safe risk management.

Key Features:
• 🌍 Works on all brokers
• 🎯 Not sensitive to slippage or spread
• 📊 Advanced Stop Loss control based on volatility
• 🤖 Fully automated — just attach it to the M15 chart and let it work

🚀 Reliable, stable, and optimized for long-term performance. Enjoy the power of Tehranto XPRO!


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.17 18:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 18:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 18:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.17 18:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 18:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
