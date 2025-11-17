시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / THERANTO XPRO
Hossein Davarynejad

THERANTO XPRO

Hossein Davarynejad
0 리뷰
안정성
6
5 / 9.4K USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 11%
VTMarkets-Live 3
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
139
이익 거래:
103 (74.10%)
손실 거래:
36 (25.90%)
최고의 거래:
26.14 AUD
최악의 거래:
-8.00 AUD
총 수익:
374.14 AUD (16 265 pips)
총 손실:
-75.79 AUD (4 981 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
17 (34.50 AUD)
연속 최대 이익:
40.96 AUD (3)
샤프 비율:
0.45
거래 활동:
55.12%
최대 입금량:
2.52%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
6
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
11.22
롱(주식매수):
60 (43.17%)
숏(주식차입매도):
79 (56.83%)
수익 요인:
4.94
기대수익:
2.15 AUD
평균 이익:
3.63 AUD
평균 손실:
-2.11 AUD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-26.58 AUD)
연속 최대 손실:
-26.58 AUD (5)
월별 성장률:
4.25%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 AUD
최대한의:
26.58 AUD (0.91%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.61% (26.58 AUD)
자본금별:
3.74% (102.49 AUD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCAD-ECN 73
NZDCAD-ECN 53
AUDUSD-ECN 13
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCAD-ECN 91
NZDCAD-ECN 119
AUDUSD-ECN 17
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCAD-ECN 4.9K
NZDCAD-ECN 6.7K
AUDUSD-ECN -334
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +26.14 AUD
최악의 거래: -8 AUD
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +34.50 AUD
연속 최대 손실: -26.58 AUD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VTMarkets-Live 3"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

🔥 Tehranto XPRO – M15 Scalper for AUDCAD & NZDCAD AUDUSD
Link to purchase: https://www.nxfx.ca/product/21051936/tehranto-xpro

The Tehranto XPRO is a high-performance M15 scalper built specifically for AUDCAD and NZDCAD.AUDUSD
It uses a 3-model Stop Loss system that automatically adapts based on:
• ⚡ Big market movements on Daily
• 📉 Maximum allowed drawdown
• 🛡️ A fixed Stop Loss model for stability

Powered by the Tehranto V3 Indicator, the robot finds precise entry points and aims to deliver strong profitability with safe risk management.

Key Features:
• 🌍 Works on all brokers
• 🎯 Not sensitive to slippage or spread
• 📊 Advanced Stop Loss control based on volatility
• 🤖 Fully automated — just attach it to the M15 chart and let it work

🚀 Reliable, stable, and optimized for long-term performance. Enjoy the power of Tehranto XPRO!


리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 04:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 19:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 08:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.20 00:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 11:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.18 11:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.17 18:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 18:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 18:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.17 18:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 18:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
