- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD-ECN
|69
|NZDCAD-ECN
|53
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|AUDCAD-ECN
|88
|NZDCAD-ECN
|119
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|AUDCAD-ECN
|4.7K
|NZDCAD-ECN
|6.7K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VTMarkets-Live 3" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
🔥 Tehranto XPRO – M15 Scalper for AUDCAD & NZDCAD AUDUSD
Link to purchase: https://www.nxfx.ca/product/21051936/tehranto-xpro
The Tehranto XPRO is a high-performance M15 scalper built specifically for AUDCAD and NZDCAD.AUDUSD
It uses a 3-model Stop Loss system that automatically adapts based on:
• ⚡ Big market movements on Daily
• 📉 Maximum allowed drawdown
• 🛡️ A fixed Stop Loss model for stability
Powered by the Tehranto V3 Indicator, the robot finds precise entry points and aims to deliver strong profitability with safe risk management.
✨ Key Features:
• 🌍 Works on all brokers
• 🎯 Not sensitive to slippage or spread
• 📊 Advanced Stop Loss control based on volatility
• 🤖 Fully automated — just attach it to the M15 chart and let it work
🚀 Reliable, stable, and optimized for long-term performance. Enjoy the power of Tehranto XPRO!
USD
AUD
AUD