SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / THERANTO XPRO
Hossein Davarynejad

THERANTO XPRO

Hossein Davarynejad
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
6 semanas
4 / 7.9K USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 10%
VTMarkets-Live 3
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
122
Transacciones Rentables:
93 (76.22%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
29 (23.77%)
Mejor transacción:
21.06 AUD
Peor transacción:
-4.89 AUD
Beneficio Bruto:
315.78 AUD (14 764 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-43.68 AUD (3 310 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
17 (34.50 AUD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
40.96 AUD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.53
Actividad comercial:
66.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
2.52%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
29
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
32.94
Transacciones Largas:
60 (49.18%)
Transacciones Cortas:
62 (50.82%)
Factor de Beneficio:
7.23
Beneficio Esperado:
2.23 AUD
Beneficio medio:
3.40 AUD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.51 AUD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-8.26 AUD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-8.26 AUD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
6.75%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 AUD
Máxima:
8.26 AUD (0.28%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.19% (8.26 AUD)
De fondos:
3.74% (102.49 AUD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD-ECN 69
NZDCAD-ECN 53
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD-ECN 88
NZDCAD-ECN 119
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD-ECN 4.7K
NZDCAD-ECN 6.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +21.06 AUD
Peor transacción: -5 AUD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +34.50 AUD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -8.26 AUD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VTMarkets-Live 3" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

🔥 Tehranto XPRO – M15 Scalper for AUDCAD & NZDCAD AUDUSD
Link to purchase: https://www.nxfx.ca/product/21051936/tehranto-xpro

The Tehranto XPRO is a high-performance M15 scalper built specifically for AUDCAD and NZDCAD.AUDUSD
It uses a 3-model Stop Loss system that automatically adapts based on:
• ⚡ Big market movements on Daily
• 📉 Maximum allowed drawdown
• 🛡️ A fixed Stop Loss model for stability

Powered by the Tehranto V3 Indicator, the robot finds precise entry points and aims to deliver strong profitability with safe risk management.

Key Features:
• 🌍 Works on all brokers
• 🎯 Not sensitive to slippage or spread
• 📊 Advanced Stop Loss control based on volatility
• 🤖 Fully automated — just attach it to the M15 chart and let it work

🚀 Reliable, stable, and optimized for long-term performance. Enjoy the power of Tehranto XPRO!


No hay comentarios
2025.11.26 08:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.20 00:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 11:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.18 11:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.17 18:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 18:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 18:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.17 18:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 18:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
THERANTO XPRO
30 USD al mes
10%
4
7.9K
USD
4.3K
AUD
6
100%
122
76%
66%
7.22
2.23
AUD
4%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.