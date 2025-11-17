SignalsSections
Hossein Davarynejad

THERANTO XPRO

Hossein Davarynejad
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
4 / 7.1K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
VTMarkets-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
114
Profit Trades:
88 (77.19%)
Loss Trades:
26 (22.81%)
Best trade:
21.06 AUD
Worst trade:
-3.65 AUD
Gross Profit:
299.71 AUD (14 230 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34.52 AUD (2 788 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (34.50 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
40.96 AUD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.55
Trading activity:
61.87%
Max deposit load:
2.52%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
59.59
Long Trades:
60 (52.63%)
Short Trades:
54 (47.37%)
Profit Factor:
8.68
Expected Payoff:
2.33 AUD
Average Profit:
3.41 AUD
Average Loss:
-1.33 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.45 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.45 AUD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
4.45 AUD (0.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.06% (1.65 AUD)
By Equity:
3.74% (102.49 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD-ECN 64
NZDCAD-ECN 50
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD-ECN 85
NZDCAD-ECN 117
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD-ECN 5K
NZDCAD-ECN 6.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.06 AUD
Worst trade: -4 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.50 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.45 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

🔥 Tehranto XPRO – M15 Scalper for AUDCAD & NZDCAD AUDUSD
Link to purchase: https://www.nxfx.ca/product/21051936/tehranto-xpro

The Tehranto XPRO is a high-performance M15 scalper built specifically for AUDCAD and NZDCAD.AUDUSD
It uses a 3-model Stop Loss system that automatically adapts based on:
• ⚡ Big market movements on Daily
• 📉 Maximum allowed drawdown
• 🛡️ A fixed Stop Loss model for stability

Powered by the Tehranto V3 Indicator, the robot finds precise entry points and aims to deliver strong profitability with safe risk management.

Key Features:
• 🌍 Works on all brokers
• 🎯 Not sensitive to slippage or spread
• 📊 Advanced Stop Loss control based on volatility
• 🤖 Fully automated — just attach it to the M15 chart and let it work

🚀 Reliable, stable, and optimized for long-term performance. Enjoy the power of Tehranto XPRO!


No reviews
2025.11.26 08:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.20 00:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 11:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.18 11:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.17 18:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 18:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 18:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.17 18:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 18:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
