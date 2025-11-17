SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / THERANTO XPRO
Hossein Davarynejad

THERANTO XPRO

0 comentários
Confiabilidade
6 semanas
4 / 7.9K USD
crescimento desde 2025 10%
VTMarkets-Live 3
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
122
Negociações com lucro:
93 (76.22%)
Negociações com perda:
29 (23.77%)
Melhor negociação:
21.06 AUD
Pior negociação:
-4.89 AUD
Lucro bruto:
315.78 AUD (14 764 pips)
Perda bruta:
-43.68 AUD (3 310 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
17 (34.50 AUD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
40.96 AUD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.53
Atividade de negociação:
66.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
2.52%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
29
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
32.94
Negociações longas:
60 (49.18%)
Negociações curtas:
62 (50.82%)
Fator de lucro:
7.23
Valor esperado:
2.23 AUD
Lucro médio:
3.40 AUD
Perda média:
-1.51 AUD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-8.26 AUD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-8.26 AUD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
6.75%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 AUD
Máximo:
8.26 AUD (0.28%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.19% (8.26 AUD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
3.74% (102.49 AUD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCAD-ECN 69
NZDCAD-ECN 53
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCAD-ECN 88
NZDCAD-ECN 119
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCAD-ECN 4.7K
NZDCAD-ECN 6.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +21.06 AUD
Pior negociação: -5 AUD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +34.50 AUD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -8.26 AUD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VTMarkets-Live 3" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

🔥 Tehranto XPRO – M15 Scalper for AUDCAD & NZDCAD AUDUSD
Link to purchase: https://www.nxfx.ca/product/21051936/tehranto-xpro

The Tehranto XPRO is a high-performance M15 scalper built specifically for AUDCAD and NZDCAD.AUDUSD
It uses a 3-model Stop Loss system that automatically adapts based on:
• ⚡ Big market movements on Daily
• 📉 Maximum allowed drawdown
• 🛡️ A fixed Stop Loss model for stability

Powered by the Tehranto V3 Indicator, the robot finds precise entry points and aims to deliver strong profitability with safe risk management.

Key Features:
• 🌍 Works on all brokers
• 🎯 Not sensitive to slippage or spread
• 📊 Advanced Stop Loss control based on volatility
• 🤖 Fully automated — just attach it to the M15 chart and let it work

🚀 Reliable, stable, and optimized for long-term performance. Enjoy the power of Tehranto XPRO!


Sem comentários
2025.11.26 08:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.20 00:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 11:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.18 11:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.17 18:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 18:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 18:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.17 18:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 18:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
