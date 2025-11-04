信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Oraculo FX
German Mazzaferro

Oraculo FX

German Mazzaferro
0条评论
可靠性
10
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 42%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
115
盈利交易:
100 (86.95%)
亏损交易:
15 (13.04%)
最好交易:
11.68 USD
最差交易:
-18.00 USD
毛利:
175.65 USD (19 116 pips)
毛利亏损:
-92.48 USD (17 251 pips)
最大连续赢利:
32 (70.60 USD)
最大连续盈利:
70.60 USD (32)
夏普比率:
0.23
交易活动:
99.27%
最大入金加载:
31.36%
最近交易:
10 几天前
每周交易:
0
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
2.81
长期交易:
64 (55.65%)
短期交易:
51 (44.35%)
利润因子:
1.90
预期回报:
0.72 USD
平均利润:
1.76 USD
平均损失:
-6.17 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-27.61 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-27.61 USD (2)
每月增长:
-5.00%
算法交易:
91%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.08 USD
最大值:
29.63 USD (9.73%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
9.70% (29.62 USD)
净值:
37.38% (106.07 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 82
EURCAD 7
AMZN 6
USDCAD 5
.USTECHCash 4
AUDUSD 3
MSFT 3
EURUSD 3
NZDUSD 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD 92
EURCAD 22
AMZN 16
USDCAD -25
.USTECHCash -7
AUDUSD 11
MSFT -6
EURUSD -1
NZDUSD -18
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD 7.7K
EURCAD 1.4K
AMZN 1.7K
USDCAD -2.2K
.USTECHCash -6.4K
AUDUSD 1.1K
MSFT -417
EURUSD -173
NZDUSD -896
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +11.68 USD
最差交易: -18 USD
最大连续赢利: 32
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +70.60 USD
最大连续亏损: -27.61 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 6
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.08 × 13
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.22 × 18
RoboForex-ECN
0.62 × 3369
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
ICMarkets-MT5
0.83 × 12
Exness-MT5Real7
0.95 × 19
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.10 × 496
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.27 × 51
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.62 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.84 × 549
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 5
50 更多...
Oráculo FX signal: The Reversal Mastery Engine

Tired of chasing trends? Experience the predictive power of Oráculo FX, the advanced trading robot engineered to capitalize on the market's most reliable phenomenon: Price Reversion.

Oráculo FX is not a one-trick pony. It utilizes four distinct, finely-tuned strategies to capture profits across a meticulously selected portfolio of instruments, ensuring superior diversification and risk management:

The Multi-Asset Intelligence:

  • The Anchor Strategy (AUD/CAD): Deploys a specialized, high-conviction Price Reversal model, designed to identify and exploit extreme deviations from the mean in this major cross-pair.

  • The Core Diversification (NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD): Executes three other unique and robust Reversal Architectures across these correlated and non-correlated pairs, minimizing risk while maximizing opportunities when prices snap back to equilibrium.

  • The High-Octane Play (NASDAQ 100 / NAS100): Switches gears to deploy a specialized Breakout Strategy aimed at capturing rapid price movement during periods of high volatility. This aggressive model seeks to profit from explosive momentum shifts in one of the world's most dynamic indices.

Why Choose Oráculo FX signal?

  • Adaptive Intelligence: Our system is not rigid. It utilizes both Reversion (calm markets) and Breakout (volatile markets) strategies, providing a comprehensive approach to market conditions.

  • Precision and Foresight: We act as your market 'Oracle,' using proprietary algorithms to anticipate turning points and high-momentum entries before the herd reacts.

  • Engineered Stability: By deploying four distinct strategies across six key assets, we diversify the risk, aiming for consistent performance through varied market conditions.

  • Emotionless Execution: Automated 24/5 trading ensures perfect discipline, eliminating human error, greed, and fear from every single entry and exit.

Stop trading on emotion. Start trading with foresight. Unlock the potential of true algorithmic mastery with Oráculo FX signal.


没有评论
2026.01.01 16:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 20:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 19:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 14:14
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 15:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 13:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 11:23
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 16:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 04:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 14:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 14:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Oraculo FX
每月30 USD
42%
0
0
USD
284
USD
10
91%
115
86%
99%
1.89
0.72
USD
37%
1:500
