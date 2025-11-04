SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Oraculo FX
German Mazzaferro

Oraculo FX

German Mazzaferro
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 40%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
114
Profit Trades:
99 (86.84%)
Loss Trades:
15 (13.16%)
Best trade:
11.68 USD
Worst trade:
-18.00 USD
Gross Profit:
172.69 USD (18 712 pips)
Gross Loss:
-92.39 USD (17 251 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (70.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.60 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
98.26%
Max deposit load:
31.36%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.71
Long Trades:
63 (55.26%)
Short Trades:
51 (44.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
0.70 USD
Average Profit:
1.74 USD
Average Loss:
-6.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-27.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.61 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-1.90%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
29.63 USD (9.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.70% (29.62 USD)
By Equity:
29.65% (83.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 81
EURCAD 7
AMZN 6
USDCAD 5
.USTECHCash 4
AUDUSD 3
MSFT 3
EURUSD 3
NZDUSD 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 89
EURCAD 22
AMZN 16
USDCAD -25
.USTECHCash -7
AUDUSD 11
MSFT -6
EURUSD -1
NZDUSD -18
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 7.3K
EURCAD 1.4K
AMZN 1.7K
USDCAD -2.2K
.USTECHCash -6.4K
AUDUSD 1.1K
MSFT -417
EURUSD -173
NZDUSD -896
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.68 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 6
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.22 × 18
RoboForex-ECN
0.62 × 3369
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
ICMarkets-MT5
0.83 × 12
Exness-MT5Real7
0.95 × 19
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.10 × 496
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.27 × 51
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.62 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.84 × 549
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 5
50 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Oráculo FX signal: The Reversal Mastery Engine

Tired of chasing trends? Experience the predictive power of Oráculo FX, the advanced trading robot engineered to capitalize on the market's most reliable phenomenon: Price Reversion.

Oráculo FX is not a one-trick pony. It utilizes four distinct, finely-tuned strategies to capture profits across a meticulously selected portfolio of instruments, ensuring superior diversification and risk management:

The Multi-Asset Intelligence:

  • The Anchor Strategy (AUD/CAD): Deploys a specialized, high-conviction Price Reversal model, designed to identify and exploit extreme deviations from the mean in this major cross-pair.

  • The Core Diversification (NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD): Executes three other unique and robust Reversal Architectures across these correlated and non-correlated pairs, minimizing risk while maximizing opportunities when prices snap back to equilibrium.

  • The High-Octane Play (NASDAQ 100 / NAS100): Switches gears to deploy a specialized Breakout Strategy aimed at capturing rapid price movement during periods of high volatility. This aggressive model seeks to profit from explosive momentum shifts in one of the world's most dynamic indices.

Why Choose Oráculo FX signal?

  • Adaptive Intelligence: Our system is not rigid. It utilizes both Reversion (calm markets) and Breakout (volatile markets) strategies, providing a comprehensive approach to market conditions.

  • Precision and Foresight: We act as your market 'Oracle,' using proprietary algorithms to anticipate turning points and high-momentum entries before the herd reacts.

  • Engineered Stability: By deploying four distinct strategies across six key assets, we diversify the risk, aiming for consistent performance through varied market conditions.

  • Emotionless Execution: Automated 24/5 trading ensures perfect discipline, eliminating human error, greed, and fear from every single entry and exit.

Stop trading on emotion. Start trading with foresight. Unlock the potential of true algorithmic mastery with Oráculo FX signal.


No reviews
2025.12.12 16:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 04:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 14:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 14:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Oraculo FX
30 USD per month
40%
0
0
USD
281
USD
10
91%
114
86%
98%
1.86
0.70
USD
30%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.