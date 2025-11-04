シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Oraculo FX
German Mazzaferro

Oraculo FX

German Mazzaferro
レビュー0件
信頼性
10週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 42%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
115
利益トレード:
100 (86.95%)
損失トレード:
15 (13.04%)
ベストトレード:
11.68 USD
最悪のトレード:
-18.00 USD
総利益:
175.65 USD (19 116 pips)
総損失:
-92.48 USD (17 251 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
32 (70.60 USD)
最大連続利益:
70.60 USD (32)
シャープレシオ:
0.23
取引アクティビティ:
99.27%
最大入金額:
31.36%
最近のトレード:
10 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
0
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
2.81
長いトレード:
64 (55.65%)
短いトレード:
51 (44.35%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.90
期待されたペイオフ:
0.72 USD
平均利益:
1.76 USD
平均損失:
-6.17 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-27.61 USD)
最大連続損失:
-27.61 USD (2)
月間成長:
-5.00%
アルゴリズム取引:
91%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.08 USD
最大の:
29.63 USD (9.73%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
9.70% (29.62 USD)
エクイティによる:
37.38% (106.07 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDCAD 82
EURCAD 7
AMZN 6
USDCAD 5
.USTECHCash 4
AUDUSD 3
MSFT 3
EURUSD 3
NZDUSD 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDCAD 92
EURCAD 22
AMZN 16
USDCAD -25
.USTECHCash -7
AUDUSD 11
MSFT -6
EURUSD -1
NZDUSD -18
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDCAD 7.7K
EURCAD 1.4K
AMZN 1.7K
USDCAD -2.2K
.USTECHCash -6.4K
AUDUSD 1.1K
MSFT -417
EURUSD -173
NZDUSD -896
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +11.68 USD
最悪のトレード: -18 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 32
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +70.60 USD
最大連続損失: -27.61 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 6
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.08 × 13
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.22 × 18
RoboForex-ECN
0.62 × 3369
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
ICMarkets-MT5
0.83 × 12
Exness-MT5Real7
0.95 × 19
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.10 × 496
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.27 × 51
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.62 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.84 × 549
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 5
50 より多く...
Oráculo FX signal: The Reversal Mastery Engine

Tired of chasing trends? Experience the predictive power of Oráculo FX, the advanced trading robot engineered to capitalize on the market's most reliable phenomenon: Price Reversion.

Oráculo FX is not a one-trick pony. It utilizes four distinct, finely-tuned strategies to capture profits across a meticulously selected portfolio of instruments, ensuring superior diversification and risk management:

The Multi-Asset Intelligence:

  • The Anchor Strategy (AUD/CAD): Deploys a specialized, high-conviction Price Reversal model, designed to identify and exploit extreme deviations from the mean in this major cross-pair.

  • The Core Diversification (NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD): Executes three other unique and robust Reversal Architectures across these correlated and non-correlated pairs, minimizing risk while maximizing opportunities when prices snap back to equilibrium.

  • The High-Octane Play (NASDAQ 100 / NAS100): Switches gears to deploy a specialized Breakout Strategy aimed at capturing rapid price movement during periods of high volatility. This aggressive model seeks to profit from explosive momentum shifts in one of the world's most dynamic indices.

Why Choose Oráculo FX signal?

  • Adaptive Intelligence: Our system is not rigid. It utilizes both Reversion (calm markets) and Breakout (volatile markets) strategies, providing a comprehensive approach to market conditions.

  • Precision and Foresight: We act as your market 'Oracle,' using proprietary algorithms to anticipate turning points and high-momentum entries before the herd reacts.

  • Engineered Stability: By deploying four distinct strategies across six key assets, we diversify the risk, aiming for consistent performance through varied market conditions.

  • Emotionless Execution: Automated 24/5 trading ensures perfect discipline, eliminating human error, greed, and fear from every single entry and exit.

Stop trading on emotion. Start trading with foresight. Unlock the potential of true algorithmic mastery with Oráculo FX signal.


レビューなし
2026.01.01 16:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 20:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 19:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 14:14
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 15:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 13:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 11:23
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 16:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 04:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 14:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 14:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
