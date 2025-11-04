시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Oraculo FX
German Mazzaferro

Oraculo FX

German Mazzaferro
0 리뷰
안정성
12
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 36%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
119
이익 거래:
101 (84.87%)
손실 거래:
18 (15.13%)
최고의 거래:
21.73 USD
최악의 거래:
-18.51 USD
총 수익:
197.38 USD (20 617 pips)
총 손실:
-125.64 USD (21 114 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
32 (70.60 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
70.60 USD (32)
샤프 비율:
0.17
거래 활동:
99.27%
최대 입금량:
31.36%
최근 거래:
4 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
6
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
2.16
롱(주식매수):
65 (54.62%)
숏(주식차입매도):
54 (45.38%)
수익 요인:
1.57
기대수익:
0.60 USD
평균 이익:
1.95 USD
평균 손실:
-6.98 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-33.13 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-33.13 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
-8.84%
Algo 트레이딩:
91%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.08 USD
최대한의:
33.16 USD (10.88%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
10.85% (33.16 USD)
자본금별:
37.38% (106.07 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 84
EURCAD 7
AMZN 6
USDCAD 6
AUDUSD 4
.USTECHCash 4
MSFT 3
EURUSD 3
NZDUSD 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCAD 77
EURCAD 22
AMZN 16
USDCAD -4
AUDUSD -8
.USTECHCash -7
MSFT -6
EURUSD -1
NZDUSD -18
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCAD 5.7K
EURCAD 1.4K
AMZN 1.7K
USDCAD -676
AUDUSD -743
.USTECHCash -6.4K
MSFT -417
EURUSD -173
NZDUSD -896
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +21.73 USD
최악의 거래: -19 USD
연속 최대 이익: 32
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +70.60 USD
연속 최대 손실: -33.13 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 6
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.07 × 14
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.22 × 18
RoboForex-ECN
0.62 × 3369
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
ICMarkets-MT5
0.83 × 12
Exness-MT5Real7
0.95 × 19
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.10 × 496
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.27 × 51
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.62 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.84 × 549
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 5
51 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

Oráculo FX signal: The Reversal Mastery Engine

Tired of chasing trends? Experience the predictive power of Oráculo FX, the advanced trading robot engineered to capitalize on the market's most reliable phenomenon: Price Reversion.

Oráculo FX is not a one-trick pony. It utilizes four distinct, finely-tuned strategies to capture profits across a meticulously selected portfolio of instruments, ensuring superior diversification and risk management:

The Multi-Asset Intelligence:

  • The Anchor Strategy (AUD/CAD): Deploys a specialized, high-conviction Price Reversal model, designed to identify and exploit extreme deviations from the mean in this major cross-pair.

  • The Core Diversification (NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD): Executes three other unique and robust Reversal Architectures across these correlated and non-correlated pairs, minimizing risk while maximizing opportunities when prices snap back to equilibrium.

  • The High-Octane Play (NASDAQ 100 / NAS100): Switches gears to deploy a specialized Breakout Strategy aimed at capturing rapid price movement during periods of high volatility. This aggressive model seeks to profit from explosive momentum shifts in one of the world's most dynamic indices.

Why Choose Oráculo FX signal?

  • Adaptive Intelligence: Our system is not rigid. It utilizes both Reversion (calm markets) and Breakout (volatile markets) strategies, providing a comprehensive approach to market conditions.

  • Precision and Foresight: We act as your market 'Oracle,' using proprietary algorithms to anticipate turning points and high-momentum entries before the herd reacts.

  • Engineered Stability: By deploying four distinct strategies across six key assets, we diversify the risk, aiming for consistent performance through varied market conditions.

  • Emotionless Execution: Automated 24/5 trading ensures perfect discipline, eliminating human error, greed, and fear from every single entry and exit.

Stop trading on emotion. Start trading with foresight. Unlock the potential of true algorithmic mastery with Oráculo FX signal.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 14:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.01 16:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 20:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 19:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 14:14
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 15:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 13:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 11:23
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 16:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 04:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 14:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 14:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Oraculo FX
월별 30 USD
36%
0
0
USD
272
USD
12
91%
119
84%
99%
1.57
0.60
USD
37%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.