SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Oraculo FX
German Mazzaferro

Oraculo FX

German Mazzaferro
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 20%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
30
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
29 (96.66%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (3.33%)
En iyi işlem:
4.49 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.02 USD
Brüt kâr:
41.66 USD (3 671 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1.14 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
24 (36.17 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
36.17 USD (24)
Sharpe oranı:
1.35
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.73%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
405.20
Alış işlemleri:
14 (46.67%)
Satış işlemleri:
16 (53.33%)
Kâr faktörü:
36.54
Beklenen getiri:
1.35 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.44 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.14 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-0.02 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.02 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
20.30%
Algo alım-satım:
90%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.08 USD
Maksimum:
0.10 USD (0.05%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 22
AUDUSD 3
AMZN 3
EURCAD 1
.USTECHCash 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 21
AUDUSD 11
AMZN 5
EURCAD 3
.USTECHCash 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 1.1K
AUDUSD 1.1K
AMZN 556
EURCAD 200
.USTECHCash 682
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +4.49 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 24
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +36.17 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.02 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 2
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-MT5
0.25 × 4
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.27 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.39 × 138
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
1.01 × 486
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.07 × 198
Exness-MT5Real7
1.57 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.42 × 219
Exness-MT5Real5
3.31 × 86
Exness-MT5Real33
3.71 × 210
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
3.89 × 123
Exness-MT5Real19
4.00 × 44
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
4.25 × 48
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.62 × 13
26 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Oráculo FX signal: The Reversal Mastery Engine

Tired of chasing trends? Experience the predictive power of Oráculo FX, the advanced trading robot engineered to capitalize on the market's most reliable phenomenon: Price Reversion.

Oráculo FX is not a one-trick pony. It utilizes four distinct, finely-tuned strategies to capture profits across a meticulously selected portfolio of instruments, ensuring superior diversification and risk management:

The Multi-Asset Intelligence:

  • The Anchor Strategy (AUD/CAD): Deploys a specialized, high-conviction Price Reversal model, designed to identify and exploit extreme deviations from the mean in this major cross-pair.

  • The Core Diversification (NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD): Executes three other unique and robust Reversal Architectures across these correlated and non-correlated pairs, minimizing risk while maximizing opportunities when prices snap back to equilibrium.

  • The High-Octane Play (NASDAQ 100 / NAS100): Switches gears to deploy a specialized Breakout Strategy aimed at capturing rapid price movement during periods of high volatility. This aggressive model seeks to profit from explosive momentum shifts in one of the world's most dynamic indices.

Why Choose Oráculo FX signal?

  • Adaptive Intelligence: Our system is not rigid. It utilizes both Reversion (calm markets) and Breakout (volatile markets) strategies, providing a comprehensive approach to market conditions.

  • Precision and Foresight: We act as your market 'Oracle,' using proprietary algorithms to anticipate turning points and high-momentum entries before the herd reacts.

  • Engineered Stability: By deploying four distinct strategies across six key assets, we diversify the risk, aiming for consistent performance through varied market conditions.

  • Emotionless Execution: Automated 24/5 trading ensures perfect discipline, eliminating human error, greed, and fear from every single entry and exit.

Stop trading on emotion. Start trading with foresight. Unlock the potential of true algorithmic mastery with Oráculo FX signal.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.04 14:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 14:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Oraculo FX
Ayda 30 USD
20%
0
0
USD
241
USD
3
90%
30
96%
100%
36.54
1.35
USD
0%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.