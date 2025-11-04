SegnaliSezioni
Oraculo FX

German Mazzaferro
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 20%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
30
Profit Trade:
29 (96.66%)
Loss Trade:
1 (3.33%)
Best Trade:
4.49 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.02 USD
Profitto lordo:
41.66 USD (3 671 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1.14 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (36.17 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
36.17 USD (24)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.35
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.73%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
405.20
Long Trade:
14 (46.67%)
Short Trade:
16 (53.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
36.54
Profitto previsto:
1.35 USD
Profitto medio:
1.44 USD
Perdita media:
-1.14 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.02 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.02 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
20.30%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.08 USD
Massimale:
0.10 USD (0.05%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 22
AUDUSD 3
AMZN 3
EURCAD 1
.USTECHCash 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 21
AUDUSD 11
AMZN 5
EURCAD 3
.USTECHCash 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 1.1K
AUDUSD 1.1K
AMZN 556
EURCAD 200
.USTECHCash 682
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.49 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 24
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +36.17 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.02 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 2
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-MT5
0.25 × 4
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.27 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.39 × 138
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
1.01 × 486
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.07 × 198
Exness-MT5Real7
1.57 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.42 × 219
Exness-MT5Real5
3.31 × 86
Exness-MT5Real33
3.71 × 210
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
3.89 × 123
Exness-MT5Real19
4.00 × 44
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
4.25 × 48
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.62 × 13
26 più
Oráculo FX signal: The Reversal Mastery Engine

Tired of chasing trends? Experience the predictive power of Oráculo FX, the advanced trading robot engineered to capitalize on the market's most reliable phenomenon: Price Reversion.

Oráculo FX is not a one-trick pony. It utilizes four distinct, finely-tuned strategies to capture profits across a meticulously selected portfolio of instruments, ensuring superior diversification and risk management:

The Multi-Asset Intelligence:

  • The Anchor Strategy (AUD/CAD): Deploys a specialized, high-conviction Price Reversal model, designed to identify and exploit extreme deviations from the mean in this major cross-pair.

  • The Core Diversification (NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD): Executes three other unique and robust Reversal Architectures across these correlated and non-correlated pairs, minimizing risk while maximizing opportunities when prices snap back to equilibrium.

  • The High-Octane Play (NASDAQ 100 / NAS100): Switches gears to deploy a specialized Breakout Strategy aimed at capturing rapid price movement during periods of high volatility. This aggressive model seeks to profit from explosive momentum shifts in one of the world's most dynamic indices.

Why Choose Oráculo FX signal?

  • Adaptive Intelligence: Our system is not rigid. It utilizes both Reversion (calm markets) and Breakout (volatile markets) strategies, providing a comprehensive approach to market conditions.

  • Precision and Foresight: We act as your market 'Oracle,' using proprietary algorithms to anticipate turning points and high-momentum entries before the herd reacts.

  • Engineered Stability: By deploying four distinct strategies across six key assets, we diversify the risk, aiming for consistent performance through varied market conditions.

  • Emotionless Execution: Automated 24/5 trading ensures perfect discipline, eliminating human error, greed, and fear from every single entry and exit.

Stop trading on emotion. Start trading with foresight. Unlock the potential of true algorithmic mastery with Oráculo FX signal.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.04 14:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 14:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Oraculo FX
30USD al mese
20%
0
0
USD
241
USD
3
90%
30
96%
100%
36.54
1.35
USD
0%
1:500
Copia

