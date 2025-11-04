SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Oraculo FX
German Mazzaferro

Oraculo FX

German Mazzaferro
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 42%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
115
Negociações com lucro:
100 (86.95%)
Negociações com perda:
15 (13.04%)
Melhor negociação:
11.68 USD
Pior negociação:
-18.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
175.65 USD (19 116 pips)
Perda bruta:
-92.48 USD (17 251 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
32 (70.60 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
70.60 USD (32)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.23
Atividade de negociação:
99.27%
Depósito máximo carregado:
31.36%
Último negócio:
10 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
0
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
2.81
Negociações longas:
64 (55.65%)
Negociações curtas:
51 (44.35%)
Fator de lucro:
1.90
Valor esperado:
0.72 USD
Lucro médio:
1.76 USD
Perda média:
-6.17 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-27.61 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-27.61 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
-5.00%
Algotrading:
91%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.08 USD
Máximo:
29.63 USD (9.73%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
9.70% (29.62 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
37.38% (106.07 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCAD 82
EURCAD 7
AMZN 6
USDCAD 5
.USTECHCash 4
AUDUSD 3
MSFT 3
EURUSD 3
NZDUSD 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCAD 92
EURCAD 22
AMZN 16
USDCAD -25
.USTECHCash -7
AUDUSD 11
MSFT -6
EURUSD -1
NZDUSD -18
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCAD 7.7K
EURCAD 1.4K
AMZN 1.7K
USDCAD -2.2K
.USTECHCash -6.4K
AUDUSD 1.1K
MSFT -417
EURUSD -173
NZDUSD -896
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +11.68 USD
Pior negociação: -18 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 32
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +70.60 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -27.61 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 6
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.08 × 13
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.22 × 18
RoboForex-ECN
0.62 × 3369
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
ICMarkets-MT5
0.83 × 12
Exness-MT5Real7
0.95 × 19
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.10 × 496
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.27 × 51
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.62 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.84 × 549
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 5
50 mais ...
Oráculo FX signal: The Reversal Mastery Engine

Tired of chasing trends? Experience the predictive power of Oráculo FX, the advanced trading robot engineered to capitalize on the market's most reliable phenomenon: Price Reversion.

Oráculo FX is not a one-trick pony. It utilizes four distinct, finely-tuned strategies to capture profits across a meticulously selected portfolio of instruments, ensuring superior diversification and risk management:

The Multi-Asset Intelligence:

  • The Anchor Strategy (AUD/CAD): Deploys a specialized, high-conviction Price Reversal model, designed to identify and exploit extreme deviations from the mean in this major cross-pair.

  • The Core Diversification (NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD): Executes three other unique and robust Reversal Architectures across these correlated and non-correlated pairs, minimizing risk while maximizing opportunities when prices snap back to equilibrium.

  • The High-Octane Play (NASDAQ 100 / NAS100): Switches gears to deploy a specialized Breakout Strategy aimed at capturing rapid price movement during periods of high volatility. This aggressive model seeks to profit from explosive momentum shifts in one of the world's most dynamic indices.

Why Choose Oráculo FX signal?

  • Adaptive Intelligence: Our system is not rigid. It utilizes both Reversion (calm markets) and Breakout (volatile markets) strategies, providing a comprehensive approach to market conditions.

  • Precision and Foresight: We act as your market 'Oracle,' using proprietary algorithms to anticipate turning points and high-momentum entries before the herd reacts.

  • Engineered Stability: By deploying four distinct strategies across six key assets, we diversify the risk, aiming for consistent performance through varied market conditions.

  • Emotionless Execution: Automated 24/5 trading ensures perfect discipline, eliminating human error, greed, and fear from every single entry and exit.

Stop trading on emotion. Start trading with foresight. Unlock the potential of true algorithmic mastery with Oráculo FX signal.


Sem comentários
2026.01.01 16:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 20:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 19:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 14:14
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 15:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 13:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 11:23
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 16:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 04:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 14:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 14:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copiar

