German Mazzaferro

Oraculo FX

German Mazzaferro
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 42%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
115
Transacciones Rentables:
100 (86.95%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
15 (13.04%)
Mejor transacción:
11.68 USD
Peor transacción:
-18.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
175.65 USD (19 116 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-92.48 USD (17 251 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
32 (70.60 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
70.60 USD (32)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.23
Actividad comercial:
99.27%
Carga máxima del depósito:
31.36%
Último trade:
10 días
Trades a la semana:
0
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
2.81
Transacciones Largas:
64 (55.65%)
Transacciones Cortas:
51 (44.35%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.90
Beneficio Esperado:
0.72 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.76 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-6.17 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-27.61 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-27.61 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
-5.00%
Trading algorítmico:
91%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.08 USD
Máxima:
29.63 USD (9.73%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
9.70% (29.62 USD)
De fondos:
37.38% (106.07 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD 82
EURCAD 7
AMZN 6
USDCAD 5
.USTECHCash 4
AUDUSD 3
MSFT 3
EURUSD 3
NZDUSD 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD 92
EURCAD 22
AMZN 16
USDCAD -25
.USTECHCash -7
AUDUSD 11
MSFT -6
EURUSD -1
NZDUSD -18
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD 7.7K
EURCAD 1.4K
AMZN 1.7K
USDCAD -2.2K
.USTECHCash -6.4K
AUDUSD 1.1K
MSFT -417
EURUSD -173
NZDUSD -896
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +11.68 USD
Peor transacción: -18 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 32
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +70.60 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -27.61 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 6
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.08 × 13
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.22 × 18
RoboForex-ECN
0.62 × 3369
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
ICMarkets-MT5
0.83 × 12
Exness-MT5Real7
0.95 × 19
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.10 × 496
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.27 × 51
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.62 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.84 × 549
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 5
otros 50...
Oráculo FX signal: The Reversal Mastery Engine

Tired of chasing trends? Experience the predictive power of Oráculo FX, the advanced trading robot engineered to capitalize on the market's most reliable phenomenon: Price Reversion.

Oráculo FX is not a one-trick pony. It utilizes four distinct, finely-tuned strategies to capture profits across a meticulously selected portfolio of instruments, ensuring superior diversification and risk management:

The Multi-Asset Intelligence:

  • The Anchor Strategy (AUD/CAD): Deploys a specialized, high-conviction Price Reversal model, designed to identify and exploit extreme deviations from the mean in this major cross-pair.

  • The Core Diversification (NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD): Executes three other unique and robust Reversal Architectures across these correlated and non-correlated pairs, minimizing risk while maximizing opportunities when prices snap back to equilibrium.

  • The High-Octane Play (NASDAQ 100 / NAS100): Switches gears to deploy a specialized Breakout Strategy aimed at capturing rapid price movement during periods of high volatility. This aggressive model seeks to profit from explosive momentum shifts in one of the world's most dynamic indices.

Why Choose Oráculo FX signal?

  • Adaptive Intelligence: Our system is not rigid. It utilizes both Reversion (calm markets) and Breakout (volatile markets) strategies, providing a comprehensive approach to market conditions.

  • Precision and Foresight: We act as your market 'Oracle,' using proprietary algorithms to anticipate turning points and high-momentum entries before the herd reacts.

  • Engineered Stability: By deploying four distinct strategies across six key assets, we diversify the risk, aiming for consistent performance through varied market conditions.

  • Emotionless Execution: Automated 24/5 trading ensures perfect discipline, eliminating human error, greed, and fear from every single entry and exit.

Stop trading on emotion. Start trading with foresight. Unlock the potential of true algorithmic mastery with Oráculo FX signal.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.01 16:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 20:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 19:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 14:14
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 15:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 13:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 11:23
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 16:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 04:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 14:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 14:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
