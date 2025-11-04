СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Oraculo FX
German Mazzaferro

Oraculo FX

German Mazzaferro
0 отзывов
Надежность
10 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 40%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
114
Прибыльных трейдов:
99 (86.84%)
Убыточных трейдов:
15 (13.16%)
Лучший трейд:
11.68 USD
Худший трейд:
-18.00 USD
Общая прибыль:
172.69 USD (18 712 pips)
Общий убыток:
-92.44 USD (17 251 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
32 (70.60 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
70.60 USD (32)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.22
Торговая активность:
98.26%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
31.36%
Последний трейд:
16 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
14
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
2.71
Длинных трейдов:
63 (55.26%)
Коротких трейдов:
51 (44.74%)
Профит фактор:
1.87
Мат. ожидание:
0.70 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.74 USD
Средний убыток:
-6.16 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-27.61 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-27.61 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
-4.12%
Алготрейдинг:
91%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.08 USD
Максимальная:
29.63 USD (9.73%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
9.70% (29.62 USD)
По эквити:
31.94% (89.68 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
AUDCAD 81
EURCAD 7
AMZN 6
USDCAD 5
.USTECHCash 4
AUDUSD 3
MSFT 3
EURUSD 3
NZDUSD 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
AUDCAD 89
EURCAD 22
AMZN 16
USDCAD -25
.USTECHCash -7
AUDUSD 11
MSFT -6
EURUSD -1
NZDUSD -18
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
AUDCAD 7.3K
EURCAD 1.4K
AMZN 1.7K
USDCAD -2.2K
.USTECHCash -6.4K
AUDUSD 1.1K
MSFT -417
EURUSD -173
NZDUSD -896
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +11.68 USD
Худший трейд: -18 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 32
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +70.60 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -27.61 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-ECN" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 6
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.22 × 18
RoboForex-ECN
0.62 × 3369
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
ICMarkets-MT5
0.83 × 12
Exness-MT5Real7
0.95 × 19
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.10 × 496
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.27 × 51
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.62 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.84 × 549
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 5
Oráculo FX signal: The Reversal Mastery Engine

Tired of chasing trends? Experience the predictive power of Oráculo FX, the advanced trading robot engineered to capitalize on the market's most reliable phenomenon: Price Reversion.

Oráculo FX is not a one-trick pony. It utilizes four distinct, finely-tuned strategies to capture profits across a meticulously selected portfolio of instruments, ensuring superior diversification and risk management:

The Multi-Asset Intelligence:

  • The Anchor Strategy (AUD/CAD): Deploys a specialized, high-conviction Price Reversal model, designed to identify and exploit extreme deviations from the mean in this major cross-pair.

  • The Core Diversification (NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD): Executes three other unique and robust Reversal Architectures across these correlated and non-correlated pairs, minimizing risk while maximizing opportunities when prices snap back to equilibrium.

  • The High-Octane Play (NASDAQ 100 / NAS100): Switches gears to deploy a specialized Breakout Strategy aimed at capturing rapid price movement during periods of high volatility. This aggressive model seeks to profit from explosive momentum shifts in one of the world's most dynamic indices.

Why Choose Oráculo FX signal?

  • Adaptive Intelligence: Our system is not rigid. It utilizes both Reversion (calm markets) and Breakout (volatile markets) strategies, providing a comprehensive approach to market conditions.

  • Precision and Foresight: We act as your market 'Oracle,' using proprietary algorithms to anticipate turning points and high-momentum entries before the herd reacts.

  • Engineered Stability: By deploying four distinct strategies across six key assets, we diversify the risk, aiming for consistent performance through varied market conditions.

  • Emotionless Execution: Automated 24/5 trading ensures perfect discipline, eliminating human error, greed, and fear from every single entry and exit.

Stop trading on emotion. Start trading with foresight. Unlock the potential of true algorithmic mastery with Oráculo FX signal.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 15:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 13:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 11:23
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 16:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 04:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 14:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 14:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Oraculo FX
30 USD в месяц
40%
0
0
USD
281
USD
10
91%
114
86%
98%
1.86
0.70
USD
32%
1:500
Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.