German Mazzaferro

Oraculo FX

German Mazzaferro
0 avis
Fiabilité
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 20%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
30
Bénéfice trades:
29 (96.66%)
Perte trades:
1 (3.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
4.49 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.02 USD
Bénéfice brut:
41.66 USD (3 671 pips)
Perte brute:
-1.14 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
24 (36.17 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
36.17 USD (24)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.35
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.73%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
405.20
Longs trades:
14 (46.67%)
Courts trades:
16 (53.33%)
Facteur de profit:
36.54
Rendement attendu:
1.35 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.44 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.14 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-0.02 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.02 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
20.30%
Algo trading:
90%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
0.10 USD (0.05%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 22
AUDUSD 3
AMZN 3
EURCAD 1
.USTECHCash 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 21
AUDUSD 11
AMZN 5
EURCAD 3
.USTECHCash 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 1.1K
AUDUSD 1.1K
AMZN 556
EURCAD 200
.USTECHCash 682
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +4.49 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 24
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +36.17 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.02 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 2
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-MT5
0.25 × 4
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.27 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.39 × 138
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
1.01 × 486
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.07 × 198
Exness-MT5Real7
1.57 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.42 × 219
Exness-MT5Real5
3.31 × 86
Exness-MT5Real33
3.71 × 210
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
3.89 × 123
Exness-MT5Real19
4.00 × 44
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
4.25 × 48
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.62 × 13
26 plus...
Oráculo FX signal: The Reversal Mastery Engine

Tired of chasing trends? Experience the predictive power of Oráculo FX, the advanced trading robot engineered to capitalize on the market's most reliable phenomenon: Price Reversion.

Oráculo FX is not a one-trick pony. It utilizes four distinct, finely-tuned strategies to capture profits across a meticulously selected portfolio of instruments, ensuring superior diversification and risk management:

The Multi-Asset Intelligence:

  • The Anchor Strategy (AUD/CAD): Deploys a specialized, high-conviction Price Reversal model, designed to identify and exploit extreme deviations from the mean in this major cross-pair.

  • The Core Diversification (NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD): Executes three other unique and robust Reversal Architectures across these correlated and non-correlated pairs, minimizing risk while maximizing opportunities when prices snap back to equilibrium.

  • The High-Octane Play (NASDAQ 100 / NAS100): Switches gears to deploy a specialized Breakout Strategy aimed at capturing rapid price movement during periods of high volatility. This aggressive model seeks to profit from explosive momentum shifts in one of the world's most dynamic indices.

Why Choose Oráculo FX signal?

  • Adaptive Intelligence: Our system is not rigid. It utilizes both Reversion (calm markets) and Breakout (volatile markets) strategies, providing a comprehensive approach to market conditions.

  • Precision and Foresight: We act as your market 'Oracle,' using proprietary algorithms to anticipate turning points and high-momentum entries before the herd reacts.

  • Engineered Stability: By deploying four distinct strategies across six key assets, we diversify the risk, aiming for consistent performance through varied market conditions.

  • Emotionless Execution: Automated 24/5 trading ensures perfect discipline, eliminating human error, greed, and fear from every single entry and exit.

Stop trading on emotion. Start trading with foresight. Unlock the potential of true algorithmic mastery with Oráculo FX signal.


Aucun avis
2025.11.04 14:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 14:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
