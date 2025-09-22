信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / StormWave
Pencho Velkov

StormWave

Pencho Velkov
0条评论
可靠性
16
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 29%
TickmillUK-Live03
1:20
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
54
盈利交易:
43 (79.62%)
亏损交易:
11 (20.37%)
最好交易:
5.14 GBP
最差交易:
-5.88 GBP
毛利:
43.10 GBP (6 043 pips)
毛利亏损:
-14.54 GBP (2 012 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (17.62 GBP)
最大连续盈利:
17.62 GBP (12)
夏普比率:
0.36
交易活动:
33.55%
最大入金加载:
96.96%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
19 小时
采收率:
2.60
长期交易:
26 (48.15%)
短期交易:
28 (51.85%)
利润因子:
2.96
预期回报:
0.53 GBP
平均利润:
1.00 GBP
平均损失:
-1.32 GBP
最大连续失误:
3 (-10.97 GBP)
最大连续亏损:
-10.97 GBP (3)
每月增长:
15.27%
年度预测:
185.27%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 GBP
最大值:
10.97 GBP (9.39%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
9.39% (10.97 GBP)
净值:
11.62% (13.56 GBP)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 28
GBPUSD 8
EURCAD 6
USDJPY 4
EURGBP 4
EURCHF 2
EURJPY 1
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 40
GBPUSD -12
EURCAD 2
USDJPY 1
EURGBP 4
EURCHF 1
EURJPY 0
USDCAD 0
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 4.3K
GBPUSD -1.1K
EURCAD 366
USDJPY 220
EURGBP 324
EURCHF 90
EURJPY 0
USDCAD -22
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +5.14 GBP
最差交易: -6 GBP
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +17.62 GBP
最大连续亏损: -10.97 GBP

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 TickmillUK-Live03 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 6
OANDA-v20 Live
0.00 × 5
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.15 × 256
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.29 × 14
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.29 × 21
ICMarkets-Live02
0.30 × 650
ICMarkets-Live05
0.33 × 1762
ICMarkets-Live04
0.33 × 406
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live15
0.34 × 159
ICMarkets-Live07
0.36 × 332
ICMarkets-Live20
0.36 × 256
Exness-Real18
0.37 × 27
ICMarkets-Live01
0.38 × 269
UniverseWheel-Live
0.39 × 18
XMUK-Real 17
0.40 × 20
ICMarkets-Live11
0.43 × 7
144 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
Ride the Market. Control the Risk. Build the Future.

A Strategy Built for Stability and Growth
The "StormWave" Forex Strategy is more than just a trading system — it’s a philosophy of smart investing. Like a powerful wave, it captures strong market opportunities, but always with balance and control. Our mission is simple: steady long-term growth without reckless risk-taking.
Why StormWave Works
Smart Risk Management – Every position is protected by carefully calculated stop-loss levels. This ensures that no trade can ever sink the portfolio.
Intelligent Market Insight – We combine cutting-edge technical indicators with deep fundamental analysis of global markets. Trades are only executed when both sides align, maximizing precision and confidence.
Proven Performance – StormWave has been tested and refined over years of real-world conditions, showing strength through volatility, economic shifts, and different market cycles.
Investor-Friendly Approach – This is not about chasing fast wins or gambling on risk. StormWave is built for serious investors who want reliable, long-term results.
The StormWave Promise
• Safety First: Capital is always protected through disciplined risk management.
• Sustainable Growth: A long-term vision designed to compound results over time.
• Confidence in Every Trade: Decisions backed by thorough analysis, never guesswork.
Conclusion
With the "StormWave" Forex Strategy, investors don’t just enter the market — they ride it with power, control, and confidence. It’s the smart way to turn market waves into lasting opportunity.
没有评论
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 18:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 20:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.06 08:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 02:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 11:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.22 17:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 17:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
StormWave
每月30 USD
29%
0
0
USD
129
GBP
16
0%
54
79%
34%
2.96
0.53
GBP
12%
1:20
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载