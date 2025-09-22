- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
54
盈利交易:
43 (79.62%)
亏损交易:
11 (20.37%)
最好交易:
5.14 GBP
最差交易:
-5.88 GBP
毛利:
43.10 GBP (6 043 pips)
毛利亏损:
-14.54 GBP (2 012 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (17.62 GBP)
最大连续盈利:
17.62 GBP (12)
夏普比率:
0.36
交易活动:
33.55%
最大入金加载:
96.96%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
19 小时
采收率:
2.60
长期交易:
26 (48.15%)
短期交易:
28 (51.85%)
利润因子:
2.96
预期回报:
0.53 GBP
平均利润:
1.00 GBP
平均损失:
-1.32 GBP
最大连续失误:
3 (-10.97 GBP)
最大连续亏损:
-10.97 GBP (3)
每月增长:
15.27%
年度预测:
185.27%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 GBP
最大值:
10.97 GBP (9.39%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
9.39% (10.97 GBP)
净值:
11.62% (13.56 GBP)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|28
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURCAD
|6
|USDJPY
|4
|EURGBP
|4
|EURCHF
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSD
|40
|GBPUSD
|-12
|EURCAD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|EURGBP
|4
|EURCHF
|1
|EURJPY
|0
|USDCAD
|0
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSD
|4.3K
|GBPUSD
|-1.1K
|EURCAD
|366
|USDJPY
|220
|EURGBP
|324
|EURCHF
|90
|EURJPY
|0
|USDCAD
|-22
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +5.14 GBP
最差交易: -6 GBP
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +17.62 GBP
最大连续亏损: -10.97 GBP
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 TickmillUK-Live03 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapital-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 6
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|0.00 × 5
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.15 × 256
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.29 × 14
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.29 × 21
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.30 × 650
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.33 × 1762
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.33 × 406
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.34 × 159
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.36 × 332
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.36 × 256
|
Exness-Real18
|0.37 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.38 × 269
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.39 × 18
|
XMUK-Real 17
|0.40 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.43 × 7
Ride the Market. Control the Risk. Build the Future.
A Strategy Built for Stability and Growth
The "StormWave" Forex Strategy is more than just a trading system — it’s a philosophy of smart investing. Like a powerful wave, it captures strong market opportunities, but always with balance and control. Our mission is simple: steady long-term growth without reckless risk-taking.
Why StormWave Works
Smart Risk Management – Every position is protected by carefully calculated stop-loss levels. This ensures that no trade can ever sink the portfolio.
Intelligent Market Insight – We combine cutting-edge technical indicators with deep fundamental analysis of global markets. Trades are only executed when both sides align, maximizing precision and confidence.
Proven Performance – StormWave has been tested and refined over years of real-world conditions, showing strength through volatility, economic shifts, and different market cycles.
Investor-Friendly Approach – This is not about chasing fast wins or gambling on risk. StormWave is built for serious investors who want reliable, long-term results.
The StormWave Promise
• Safety First: Capital is always protected through disciplined risk management.
• Sustainable Growth: A long-term vision designed to compound results over time.
• Confidence in Every Trade: Decisions backed by thorough analysis, never guesswork.
Conclusion
With the "StormWave" Forex Strategy, investors don’t just enter the market — they ride it with power, control, and confidence. It’s the smart way to turn market waves into lasting opportunity.
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
29%
0
0
USD
USD
129
GBP
GBP
16
0%
54
79%
34%
2.96
0.53
GBP
GBP
12%
1:20