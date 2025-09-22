シグナルセクション
Pencho Velkov

StormWave

Pencho Velkov
レビュー0件
信頼性
16週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 29%
TickmillUK-Live03
1:20
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
54
利益トレード:
43 (79.62%)
損失トレード:
11 (20.37%)
ベストトレード:
5.14 GBP
最悪のトレード:
-5.88 GBP
総利益:
43.10 GBP (6 043 pips)
総損失:
-14.54 GBP (2 012 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
12 (17.62 GBP)
最大連続利益:
17.62 GBP (12)
シャープレシオ:
0.36
取引アクティビティ:
33.55%
最大入金額:
96.96%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
3
平均保有時間:
19 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.60
長いトレード:
26 (48.15%)
短いトレード:
28 (51.85%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.96
期待されたペイオフ:
0.53 GBP
平均利益:
1.00 GBP
平均損失:
-1.32 GBP
最大連続の負け:
3 (-10.97 GBP)
最大連続損失:
-10.97 GBP (3)
月間成長:
15.27%
年間予想:
185.27%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 GBP
最大の:
10.97 GBP (9.39%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
9.39% (10.97 GBP)
エクイティによる:
11.62% (13.56 GBP)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD 28
GBPUSD 8
EURCAD 6
USDJPY 4
EURGBP 4
EURCHF 2
EURJPY 1
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD 40
GBPUSD -12
EURCAD 2
USDJPY 1
EURGBP 4
EURCHF 1
EURJPY 0
USDCAD 0
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD 4.3K
GBPUSD -1.1K
EURCAD 366
USDJPY 220
EURGBP 324
EURCHF 90
EURJPY 0
USDCAD -22
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +5.14 GBP
最悪のトレード: -6 GBP
最大連続の勝ち: 12
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +17.62 GBP
最大連続損失: -10.97 GBP

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"TickmillUK-Live03"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 6
OANDA-v20 Live
0.00 × 5
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.15 × 256
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.29 × 14
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.29 × 21
ICMarkets-Live02
0.30 × 650
ICMarkets-Live05
0.33 × 1762
ICMarkets-Live04
0.33 × 406
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live15
0.34 × 159
ICMarkets-Live07
0.36 × 332
ICMarkets-Live20
0.36 × 256
Exness-Real18
0.37 × 27
ICMarkets-Live01
0.38 × 269
UniverseWheel-Live
0.39 × 18
XMUK-Real 17
0.40 × 20
ICMarkets-Live11
0.43 × 7
144 より多く...
Ride the Market. Control the Risk. Build the Future.

A Strategy Built for Stability and Growth
The "StormWave" Forex Strategy is more than just a trading system — it’s a philosophy of smart investing. Like a powerful wave, it captures strong market opportunities, but always with balance and control. Our mission is simple: steady long-term growth without reckless risk-taking.
Why StormWave Works
Smart Risk Management – Every position is protected by carefully calculated stop-loss levels. This ensures that no trade can ever sink the portfolio.
Intelligent Market Insight – We combine cutting-edge technical indicators with deep fundamental analysis of global markets. Trades are only executed when both sides align, maximizing precision and confidence.
Proven Performance – StormWave has been tested and refined over years of real-world conditions, showing strength through volatility, economic shifts, and different market cycles.
Investor-Friendly Approach – This is not about chasing fast wins or gambling on risk. StormWave is built for serious investors who want reliable, long-term results.
The StormWave Promise
• Safety First: Capital is always protected through disciplined risk management.
• Sustainable Growth: A long-term vision designed to compound results over time.
• Confidence in Every Trade: Decisions backed by thorough analysis, never guesswork.
Conclusion
With the "StormWave" Forex Strategy, investors don’t just enter the market — they ride it with power, control, and confidence. It’s the smart way to turn market waves into lasting opportunity.
レビューなし
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 18:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 20:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.06 08:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 02:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 11:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.22 17:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 17:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
StormWave
30 USD/月
29%
0
0
USD
129
GBP
16
0%
54
79%
34%
2.96
0.53
GBP
12%
1:20
コピー

