- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
54
利益トレード:
43 (79.62%)
損失トレード:
11 (20.37%)
ベストトレード:
5.14 GBP
最悪のトレード:
-5.88 GBP
総利益:
43.10 GBP (6 043 pips)
総損失:
-14.54 GBP (2 012 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
12 (17.62 GBP)
最大連続利益:
17.62 GBP (12)
シャープレシオ:
0.36
取引アクティビティ:
33.55%
最大入金額:
96.96%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
3
平均保有時間:
19 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.60
長いトレード:
26 (48.15%)
短いトレード:
28 (51.85%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.96
期待されたペイオフ:
0.53 GBP
平均利益:
1.00 GBP
平均損失:
-1.32 GBP
最大連続の負け:
3 (-10.97 GBP)
最大連続損失:
-10.97 GBP (3)
月間成長:
15.27%
年間予想:
185.27%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 GBP
最大の:
10.97 GBP (9.39%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
9.39% (10.97 GBP)
エクイティによる:
11.62% (13.56 GBP)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|28
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURCAD
|6
|USDJPY
|4
|EURGBP
|4
|EURCHF
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|EURUSD
|40
|GBPUSD
|-12
|EURCAD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|EURGBP
|4
|EURCHF
|1
|EURJPY
|0
|USDCAD
|0
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|EURUSD
|4.3K
|GBPUSD
|-1.1K
|EURCAD
|366
|USDJPY
|220
|EURGBP
|324
|EURCHF
|90
|EURJPY
|0
|USDCAD
|-22
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +5.14 GBP
最悪のトレード: -6 GBP
最大連続の勝ち: 12
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +17.62 GBP
最大連続損失: -10.97 GBP
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"TickmillUK-Live03"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapital-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 6
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|0.00 × 5
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.15 × 256
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.29 × 14
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.29 × 21
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.30 × 650
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.33 × 1762
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.33 × 406
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.34 × 159
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.36 × 332
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.36 × 256
|
Exness-Real18
|0.37 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.38 × 269
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.39 × 18
|
XMUK-Real 17
|0.40 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.43 × 7
Ride the Market. Control the Risk. Build the Future.
A Strategy Built for Stability and Growth
The "StormWave" Forex Strategy is more than just a trading system — it’s a philosophy of smart investing. Like a powerful wave, it captures strong market opportunities, but always with balance and control. Our mission is simple: steady long-term growth without reckless risk-taking.
Why StormWave Works
Smart Risk Management – Every position is protected by carefully calculated stop-loss levels. This ensures that no trade can ever sink the portfolio.
Intelligent Market Insight – We combine cutting-edge technical indicators with deep fundamental analysis of global markets. Trades are only executed when both sides align, maximizing precision and confidence.
Proven Performance – StormWave has been tested and refined over years of real-world conditions, showing strength through volatility, economic shifts, and different market cycles.
Investor-Friendly Approach – This is not about chasing fast wins or gambling on risk. StormWave is built for serious investors who want reliable, long-term results.
The StormWave Promise
• Safety First: Capital is always protected through disciplined risk management.
• Sustainable Growth: A long-term vision designed to compound results over time.
• Confidence in Every Trade: Decisions backed by thorough analysis, never guesswork.
Conclusion
With the "StormWave" Forex Strategy, investors don’t just enter the market — they ride it with power, control, and confidence. It’s the smart way to turn market waves into lasting opportunity.
