시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / StormWave
Pencho Velkov

StormWave

Pencho Velkov
0 리뷰
안정성
16
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 29%
TickmillUK-Live03
1:20
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
54
이익 거래:
43 (79.62%)
손실 거래:
11 (20.37%)
최고의 거래:
5.14 GBP
최악의 거래:
-5.88 GBP
총 수익:
43.10 GBP (6 043 pips)
총 손실:
-14.54 GBP (2 012 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
12 (17.62 GBP)
연속 최대 이익:
17.62 GBP (12)
샤프 비율:
0.36
거래 활동:
40.12%
최대 입금량:
96.96%
최근 거래:
7 일 전
주별 거래 수:
0
평균 유지 시간:
19 시간
회복 요인:
2.60
롱(주식매수):
26 (48.15%)
숏(주식차입매도):
28 (51.85%)
수익 요인:
2.96
기대수익:
0.53 GBP
평균 이익:
1.00 GBP
평균 손실:
-1.32 GBP
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-10.97 GBP)
연속 최대 손실:
-10.97 GBP (3)
월별 성장률:
9.22%
연간 예측:
111.84%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 GBP
최대한의:
10.97 GBP (9.39%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.39% (10.97 GBP)
자본금별:
12.69% (16.31 GBP)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 28
GBPUSD 8
EURCAD 6
USDJPY 4
EURGBP 4
EURCHF 2
EURJPY 1
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD 40
GBPUSD -12
EURCAD 2
USDJPY 1
EURGBP 4
EURCHF 1
EURJPY 0
USDCAD 0
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD 4.3K
GBPUSD -1.1K
EURCAD 366
USDJPY 220
EURGBP 324
EURCHF 90
EURJPY 0
USDCAD -22
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +5.14 GBP
최악의 거래: -6 GBP
연속 최대 이익: 12
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +17.62 GBP
연속 최대 손실: -10.97 GBP

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "TickmillUK-Live03"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 6
OANDA-v20 Live
0.00 × 5
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.15 × 256
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.29 × 14
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.29 × 21
ICMarkets-Live02
0.30 × 650
ICMarkets-Live05
0.33 × 1762
ICMarkets-Live04
0.33 × 406
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live15
0.34 × 159
ICMarkets-Live07
0.36 × 332
ICMarkets-Live20
0.36 × 256
Exness-Real18
0.37 × 27
ICMarkets-Live01
0.38 × 269
UniverseWheel-Live
0.39 × 18
XMUK-Real 17
0.40 × 20
ICMarkets-Live11
0.43 × 7
144 더...
Ride the Market. Control the Risk. Build the Future.

A Strategy Built for Stability and Growth
The "StormWave" Forex Strategy is more than just a trading system — it’s a philosophy of smart investing. Like a powerful wave, it captures strong market opportunities, but always with balance and control. Our mission is simple: steady long-term growth without reckless risk-taking.
Why StormWave Works
Smart Risk Management – Every position is protected by carefully calculated stop-loss levels. This ensures that no trade can ever sink the portfolio.
Intelligent Market Insight – We combine cutting-edge technical indicators with deep fundamental analysis of global markets. Trades are only executed when both sides align, maximizing precision and confidence.
Proven Performance – StormWave has been tested and refined over years of real-world conditions, showing strength through volatility, economic shifts, and different market cycles.
Investor-Friendly Approach – This is not about chasing fast wins or gambling on risk. StormWave is built for serious investors who want reliable, long-term results.
The StormWave Promise
• Safety First: Capital is always protected through disciplined risk management.
• Sustainable Growth: A long-term vision designed to compound results over time.
• Confidence in Every Trade: Decisions backed by thorough analysis, never guesswork.
Conclusion
With the "StormWave" Forex Strategy, investors don’t just enter the market — they ride it with power, control, and confidence. It’s the smart way to turn market waves into lasting opportunity.
리뷰 없음
2025.12.30 21:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 17:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 18:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 20:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.06 08:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 02:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 11:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.22 17:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 17:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
StormWave
월별 30 USD
29%
0
0
USD
129
GBP
16
0%
54
79%
40%
2.96
0.53
GBP
13%
1:20
