- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
54
Profit Trades:
43 (79.62%)
Loss Trades:
11 (20.37%)
Best trade:
5.14 GBP
Worst trade:
-5.88 GBP
Gross Profit:
43.10 GBP (6 043 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14.54 GBP (2 012 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (17.62 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17.62 GBP (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
31.27%
Max deposit load:
96.96%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.60
Long Trades:
26 (48.15%)
Short Trades:
28 (51.85%)
Profit Factor:
2.96
Expected Payoff:
0.53 GBP
Average Profit:
1.00 GBP
Average Loss:
-1.32 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-10.97 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.97 GBP (3)
Monthly growth:
15.27%
Annual Forecast:
185.27%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
10.97 GBP (9.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.39% (10.97 GBP)
By Equity:
11.62% (13.56 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|28
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURCAD
|6
|USDJPY
|4
|EURGBP
|4
|EURCHF
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|40
|GBPUSD
|-12
|EURCAD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|EURGBP
|4
|EURCHF
|1
|EURJPY
|0
|USDCAD
|0
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|4.3K
|GBPUSD
|-1.1K
|EURCAD
|366
|USDJPY
|220
|EURGBP
|324
|EURCHF
|90
|EURJPY
|0
|USDCAD
|-22
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.14 GBP
Worst trade: -6 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.62 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.97 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TickmillUK-Live03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapital-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 6
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|0.00 × 5
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.15 × 256
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.29 × 14
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.29 × 21
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.30 × 650
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.33 × 1762
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.33 × 406
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.34 × 159
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.36 × 332
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.36 × 256
|
Exness-Real18
|0.37 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.38 × 269
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.39 × 18
|
XMUK-Real 17
|0.40 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.43 × 7
Ride the Market. Control the Risk. Build the Future.
A Strategy Built for Stability and Growth
The "StormWave" Forex Strategy is more than just a trading system — it’s a philosophy of smart investing. Like a powerful wave, it captures strong market opportunities, but always with balance and control. Our mission is simple: steady long-term growth without reckless risk-taking.
Why StormWave Works
Smart Risk Management – Every position is protected by carefully calculated stop-loss levels. This ensures that no trade can ever sink the portfolio.
Intelligent Market Insight – We combine cutting-edge technical indicators with deep fundamental analysis of global markets. Trades are only executed when both sides align, maximizing precision and confidence.
Proven Performance – StormWave has been tested and refined over years of real-world conditions, showing strength through volatility, economic shifts, and different market cycles.
Investor-Friendly Approach – This is not about chasing fast wins or gambling on risk. StormWave is built for serious investors who want reliable, long-term results.
The StormWave Promise
• Safety First: Capital is always protected through disciplined risk management.
• Sustainable Growth: A long-term vision designed to compound results over time.
• Confidence in Every Trade: Decisions backed by thorough analysis, never guesswork.
Conclusion
With the "StormWave" Forex Strategy, investors don’t just enter the market — they ride it with power, control, and confidence. It’s the smart way to turn market waves into lasting opportunity.
