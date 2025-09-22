SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / StormWave
Pencho Velkov

StormWave

Pencho Velkov
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 29%
TickmillUK-Live03
1:20
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
54
Profit Trades:
43 (79.62%)
Loss Trades:
11 (20.37%)
Best trade:
5.14 GBP
Worst trade:
-5.88 GBP
Gross Profit:
43.10 GBP (6 043 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14.54 GBP (2 012 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (17.62 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17.62 GBP (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
31.27%
Max deposit load:
96.96%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.60
Long Trades:
26 (48.15%)
Short Trades:
28 (51.85%)
Profit Factor:
2.96
Expected Payoff:
0.53 GBP
Average Profit:
1.00 GBP
Average Loss:
-1.32 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-10.97 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.97 GBP (3)
Monthly growth:
15.27%
Annual Forecast:
185.27%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
10.97 GBP (9.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.39% (10.97 GBP)
By Equity:
11.62% (13.56 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 28
GBPUSD 8
EURCAD 6
USDJPY 4
EURGBP 4
EURCHF 2
EURJPY 1
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 40
GBPUSD -12
EURCAD 2
USDJPY 1
EURGBP 4
EURCHF 1
EURJPY 0
USDCAD 0
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 4.3K
GBPUSD -1.1K
EURCAD 366
USDJPY 220
EURGBP 324
EURCHF 90
EURJPY 0
USDCAD -22
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.14 GBP
Worst trade: -6 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.62 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.97 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TickmillUK-Live03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 6
OANDA-v20 Live
0.00 × 5
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.15 × 256
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.29 × 14
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.29 × 21
ICMarkets-Live02
0.30 × 650
ICMarkets-Live05
0.33 × 1762
ICMarkets-Live04
0.33 × 406
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live15
0.34 × 159
ICMarkets-Live07
0.36 × 332
ICMarkets-Live20
0.36 × 256
Exness-Real18
0.37 × 27
ICMarkets-Live01
0.38 × 269
UniverseWheel-Live
0.39 × 18
XMUK-Real 17
0.40 × 20
ICMarkets-Live11
0.43 × 7
144 more...
Ride the Market. Control the Risk. Build the Future.

A Strategy Built for Stability and Growth
The "StormWave" Forex Strategy is more than just a trading system — it’s a philosophy of smart investing. Like a powerful wave, it captures strong market opportunities, but always with balance and control. Our mission is simple: steady long-term growth without reckless risk-taking.
Why StormWave Works
Smart Risk Management – Every position is protected by carefully calculated stop-loss levels. This ensures that no trade can ever sink the portfolio.
Intelligent Market Insight – We combine cutting-edge technical indicators with deep fundamental analysis of global markets. Trades are only executed when both sides align, maximizing precision and confidence.
Proven Performance – StormWave has been tested and refined over years of real-world conditions, showing strength through volatility, economic shifts, and different market cycles.
Investor-Friendly Approach – This is not about chasing fast wins or gambling on risk. StormWave is built for serious investors who want reliable, long-term results.
The StormWave Promise
• Safety First: Capital is always protected through disciplined risk management.
• Sustainable Growth: A long-term vision designed to compound results over time.
• Confidence in Every Trade: Decisions backed by thorough analysis, never guesswork.
Conclusion
With the "StormWave" Forex Strategy, investors don’t just enter the market — they ride it with power, control, and confidence. It’s the smart way to turn market waves into lasting opportunity.
No reviews
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 18:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 20:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.06 08:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 02:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 11:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.22 17:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 17:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
StormWave
30 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
129
GBP
16
0%
54
79%
31%
2.96
0.53
GBP
12%
1:20
Copy

