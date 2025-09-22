- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Всего трейдов:
54
Прибыльных трейдов:
43 (79.62%)
Убыточных трейдов:
11 (20.37%)
Лучший трейд:
5.14 GBP
Худший трейд:
-5.88 GBP
Общая прибыль:
43.10 GBP (6 043 pips)
Общий убыток:
-14.54 GBP (2 012 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
12 (17.62 GBP)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
17.62 GBP (12)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.36
Торговая активность:
32.31%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
96.96%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
3
Ср. время удержания:
19 часов
Фактор восстановления:
2.60
Длинных трейдов:
26 (48.15%)
Коротких трейдов:
28 (51.85%)
Профит фактор:
2.96
Мат. ожидание:
0.53 GBP
Средняя прибыль:
1.00 GBP
Средний убыток:
-1.32 GBP
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-10.97 GBP)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-10.97 GBP (3)
Прирост в месяц:
15.27%
Годовой прогноз:
185.27%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 GBP
Максимальная:
10.97 GBP (9.39%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
9.39% (10.97 GBP)
По эквити:
11.62% (13.56 GBP)
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|28
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURCAD
|6
|USDJPY
|4
|EURGBP
|4
|EURCHF
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|EURUSD
|40
|GBPUSD
|-12
|EURCAD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|EURGBP
|4
|EURCHF
|1
|EURJPY
|0
|USDCAD
|0
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|EURUSD
|4.3K
|GBPUSD
|-1.1K
|EURCAD
|366
|USDJPY
|220
|EURGBP
|324
|EURCHF
|90
|EURJPY
|0
|USDCAD
|-22
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Лучший трейд: +5.14 GBP
Худший трейд: -6 GBP
Макс. серия выигрышей: 12
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +17.62 GBP
Макс. убыток в серии: -10.97 GBP
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "TickmillUK-Live03" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapital-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 6
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|0.00 × 5
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.15 × 256
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.29 × 14
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.29 × 21
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.30 × 650
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.33 × 1762
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.33 × 406
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.34 × 159
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.36 × 332
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.36 × 256
|
Exness-Real18
|0.37 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.38 × 269
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.39 × 18
|
XMUK-Real 17
|0.40 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.43 × 7
Ride the Market. Control the Risk. Build the Future.
A Strategy Built for Stability and Growth
The "StormWave" Forex Strategy is more than just a trading system — it’s a philosophy of smart investing. Like a powerful wave, it captures strong market opportunities, but always with balance and control. Our mission is simple: steady long-term growth without reckless risk-taking.
Why StormWave Works
Smart Risk Management – Every position is protected by carefully calculated stop-loss levels. This ensures that no trade can ever sink the portfolio.
Intelligent Market Insight – We combine cutting-edge technical indicators with deep fundamental analysis of global markets. Trades are only executed when both sides align, maximizing precision and confidence.
Proven Performance – StormWave has been tested and refined over years of real-world conditions, showing strength through volatility, economic shifts, and different market cycles.
Investor-Friendly Approach – This is not about chasing fast wins or gambling on risk. StormWave is built for serious investors who want reliable, long-term results.
The StormWave Promise
• Safety First: Capital is always protected through disciplined risk management.
• Sustainable Growth: A long-term vision designed to compound results over time.
• Confidence in Every Trade: Decisions backed by thorough analysis, never guesswork.
Conclusion
With the "StormWave" Forex Strategy, investors don’t just enter the market — they ride it with power, control, and confidence. It’s the smart way to turn market waves into lasting opportunity.
Нет отзывов
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
30 USD в месяц
29%
0
0
USD
USD
129
GBP
GBP
16
0%
54
79%
32%
2.96
0.53
GBP
GBP
12%
1:20