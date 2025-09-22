СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / StormWave
Pencho Velkov

StormWave

Pencho Velkov
0 отзывов
Надежность
16 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 29%
TickmillUK-Live03
1:20
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
54
Прибыльных трейдов:
43 (79.62%)
Убыточных трейдов:
11 (20.37%)
Лучший трейд:
5.14 GBP
Худший трейд:
-5.88 GBP
Общая прибыль:
43.10 GBP (6 043 pips)
Общий убыток:
-14.54 GBP (2 012 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
12 (17.62 GBP)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
17.62 GBP (12)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.36
Торговая активность:
32.31%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
96.96%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
3
Ср. время удержания:
19 часов
Фактор восстановления:
2.60
Длинных трейдов:
26 (48.15%)
Коротких трейдов:
28 (51.85%)
Профит фактор:
2.96
Мат. ожидание:
0.53 GBP
Средняя прибыль:
1.00 GBP
Средний убыток:
-1.32 GBP
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-10.97 GBP)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-10.97 GBP (3)
Прирост в месяц:
15.27%
Годовой прогноз:
185.27%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 GBP
Максимальная:
10.97 GBP (9.39%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
9.39% (10.97 GBP)
По эквити:
11.62% (13.56 GBP)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 28
GBPUSD 8
EURCAD 6
USDJPY 4
EURGBP 4
EURCHF 2
EURJPY 1
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 40
GBPUSD -12
EURCAD 2
USDJPY 1
EURGBP 4
EURCHF 1
EURJPY 0
USDCAD 0
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 4.3K
GBPUSD -1.1K
EURCAD 366
USDJPY 220
EURGBP 324
EURCHF 90
EURJPY 0
USDCAD -22
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +5.14 GBP
Худший трейд: -6 GBP
Макс. серия выигрышей: 12
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +17.62 GBP
Макс. убыток в серии: -10.97 GBP

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "TickmillUK-Live03" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 6
OANDA-v20 Live
0.00 × 5
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.15 × 256
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.29 × 14
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.29 × 21
ICMarkets-Live02
0.30 × 650
ICMarkets-Live05
0.33 × 1762
ICMarkets-Live04
0.33 × 406
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live15
0.34 × 159
ICMarkets-Live07
0.36 × 332
ICMarkets-Live20
0.36 × 256
Exness-Real18
0.37 × 27
ICMarkets-Live01
0.38 × 269
UniverseWheel-Live
0.39 × 18
XMUK-Real 17
0.40 × 20
ICMarkets-Live11
0.43 × 7
еще 144...
Ride the Market. Control the Risk. Build the Future.

A Strategy Built for Stability and Growth
The "StormWave" Forex Strategy is more than just a trading system — it’s a philosophy of smart investing. Like a powerful wave, it captures strong market opportunities, but always with balance and control. Our mission is simple: steady long-term growth without reckless risk-taking.
Why StormWave Works
Smart Risk Management – Every position is protected by carefully calculated stop-loss levels. This ensures that no trade can ever sink the portfolio.
Intelligent Market Insight – We combine cutting-edge technical indicators with deep fundamental analysis of global markets. Trades are only executed when both sides align, maximizing precision and confidence.
Proven Performance – StormWave has been tested and refined over years of real-world conditions, showing strength through volatility, economic shifts, and different market cycles.
Investor-Friendly Approach – This is not about chasing fast wins or gambling on risk. StormWave is built for serious investors who want reliable, long-term results.
The StormWave Promise
• Safety First: Capital is always protected through disciplined risk management.
• Sustainable Growth: A long-term vision designed to compound results over time.
• Confidence in Every Trade: Decisions backed by thorough analysis, never guesswork.
Conclusion
With the "StormWave" Forex Strategy, investors don’t just enter the market — they ride it with power, control, and confidence. It’s the smart way to turn market waves into lasting opportunity.
Нет отзывов
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 18:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 20:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.06 08:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 02:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 11:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.22 17:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 17:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
StormWave
30 USD в месяц
29%
0
0
USD
129
GBP
16
0%
54
79%
32%
2.96
0.53
GBP
12%
1:20
