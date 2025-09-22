- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
54
Negociações com lucro:
43 (79.62%)
Negociações com perda:
11 (20.37%)
Melhor negociação:
5.14 GBP
Pior negociação:
-5.88 GBP
Lucro bruto:
43.10 GBP (6 043 pips)
Perda bruta:
-14.54 GBP (2 012 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
12 (17.62 GBP)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
17.62 GBP (12)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.36
Atividade de negociação:
33.55%
Depósito máximo carregado:
96.96%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
3
Tempo médio de espera:
19 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.60
Negociações longas:
26 (48.15%)
Negociações curtas:
28 (51.85%)
Fator de lucro:
2.96
Valor esperado:
0.53 GBP
Lucro médio:
1.00 GBP
Perda média:
-1.32 GBP
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-10.97 GBP)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-10.97 GBP (3)
Crescimento mensal:
15.27%
Previsão anual:
185.27%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 GBP
Máximo:
10.97 GBP (9.39%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
9.39% (10.97 GBP)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
11.62% (13.56 GBP)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|28
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURCAD
|6
|USDJPY
|4
|EURGBP
|4
|EURCHF
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|EURUSD
|40
|GBPUSD
|-12
|EURCAD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|EURGBP
|4
|EURCHF
|1
|EURJPY
|0
|USDCAD
|0
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|EURUSD
|4.3K
|GBPUSD
|-1.1K
|EURCAD
|366
|USDJPY
|220
|EURGBP
|324
|EURCHF
|90
|EURJPY
|0
|USDCAD
|-22
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +5.14 GBP
Pior negociação: -6 GBP
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +17.62 GBP
Máxima perda consecutiva: -10.97 GBP
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "TickmillUK-Live03" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapital-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 6
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|0.00 × 5
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.15 × 256
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.29 × 14
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.29 × 21
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.30 × 650
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.33 × 1762
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.33 × 406
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.34 × 159
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.36 × 332
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.36 × 256
|
Exness-Real18
|0.37 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.38 × 269
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.39 × 18
|
XMUK-Real 17
|0.40 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.43 × 7
Ride the Market. Control the Risk. Build the Future.
A Strategy Built for Stability and Growth
The "StormWave" Forex Strategy is more than just a trading system — it’s a philosophy of smart investing. Like a powerful wave, it captures strong market opportunities, but always with balance and control. Our mission is simple: steady long-term growth without reckless risk-taking.
Why StormWave Works
Smart Risk Management – Every position is protected by carefully calculated stop-loss levels. This ensures that no trade can ever sink the portfolio.
Intelligent Market Insight – We combine cutting-edge technical indicators with deep fundamental analysis of global markets. Trades are only executed when both sides align, maximizing precision and confidence.
Proven Performance – StormWave has been tested and refined over years of real-world conditions, showing strength through volatility, economic shifts, and different market cycles.
Investor-Friendly Approach – This is not about chasing fast wins or gambling on risk. StormWave is built for serious investors who want reliable, long-term results.
The StormWave Promise
• Safety First: Capital is always protected through disciplined risk management.
• Sustainable Growth: A long-term vision designed to compound results over time.
• Confidence in Every Trade: Decisions backed by thorough analysis, never guesswork.
Conclusion
With the "StormWave" Forex Strategy, investors don’t just enter the market — they ride it with power, control, and confidence. It’s the smart way to turn market waves into lasting opportunity.
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
30 USD por mês
29%
0
0
USD
USD
129
GBP
GBP
16
0%
54
79%
34%
2.96
0.53
GBP
GBP
12%
1:20