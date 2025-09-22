SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / StormWave
Pencho Velkov

StormWave

Pencho Velkov
Fiabilidad
16 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 29%
TickmillUK-Live03
1:20
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
54
Transacciones Rentables:
43 (79.62%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
11 (20.37%)
Mejor transacción:
5.14 GBP
Peor transacción:
-5.88 GBP
Beneficio Bruto:
43.10 GBP (6 043 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-14.54 GBP (2 012 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
12 (17.62 GBP)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
17.62 GBP (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.36
Actividad comercial:
33.55%
Carga máxima del depósito:
96.96%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
3
Tiempo medio de espera:
19 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.60
Transacciones Largas:
26 (48.15%)
Transacciones Cortas:
28 (51.85%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.96
Beneficio Esperado:
0.53 GBP
Beneficio medio:
1.00 GBP
Pérdidas medias:
-1.32 GBP
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-10.97 GBP)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-10.97 GBP (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
15.27%
Pronóstico anual:
185.27%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 GBP
Máxima:
10.97 GBP (9.39%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
9.39% (10.97 GBP)
De fondos:
11.62% (13.56 GBP)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 28
GBPUSD 8
EURCAD 6
USDJPY 4
EURGBP 4
EURCHF 2
EURJPY 1
USDCAD 1
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 40
GBPUSD -12
EURCAD 2
USDJPY 1
EURGBP 4
EURCHF 1
EURJPY 0
USDCAD 0
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 4.3K
GBPUSD -1.1K
EURCAD 366
USDJPY 220
EURGBP 324
EURCHF 90
EURJPY 0
USDCAD -22
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +5.14 GBP
Peor transacción: -6 GBP
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +17.62 GBP
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -10.97 GBP

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "TickmillUK-Live03" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 6
OANDA-v20 Live
0.00 × 5
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.15 × 256
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.29 × 14
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.29 × 21
ICMarkets-Live02
0.30 × 650
ICMarkets-Live05
0.33 × 1762
ICMarkets-Live04
0.33 × 406
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live15
0.34 × 159
ICMarkets-Live07
0.36 × 332
ICMarkets-Live20
0.36 × 256
Exness-Real18
0.37 × 27
ICMarkets-Live01
0.38 × 269
UniverseWheel-Live
0.39 × 18
XMUK-Real 17
0.40 × 20
ICMarkets-Live11
0.43 × 7
otros 144...
Ride the Market. Control the Risk. Build the Future.

A Strategy Built for Stability and Growth
The "StormWave" Forex Strategy is more than just a trading system — it’s a philosophy of smart investing. Like a powerful wave, it captures strong market opportunities, but always with balance and control. Our mission is simple: steady long-term growth without reckless risk-taking.
Why StormWave Works
Smart Risk Management – Every position is protected by carefully calculated stop-loss levels. This ensures that no trade can ever sink the portfolio.
Intelligent Market Insight – We combine cutting-edge technical indicators with deep fundamental analysis of global markets. Trades are only executed when both sides align, maximizing precision and confidence.
Proven Performance – StormWave has been tested and refined over years of real-world conditions, showing strength through volatility, economic shifts, and different market cycles.
Investor-Friendly Approach – This is not about chasing fast wins or gambling on risk. StormWave is built for serious investors who want reliable, long-term results.
The StormWave Promise
• Safety First: Capital is always protected through disciplined risk management.
• Sustainable Growth: A long-term vision designed to compound results over time.
• Confidence in Every Trade: Decisions backed by thorough analysis, never guesswork.
Conclusion
With the "StormWave" Forex Strategy, investors don’t just enter the market — they ride it with power, control, and confidence. It’s the smart way to turn market waves into lasting opportunity.
No hay comentarios
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 18:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 20:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.06 08:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 02:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 11:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.22 17:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 17:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
