- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
54
Transacciones Rentables:
43 (79.62%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
11 (20.37%)
Mejor transacción:
5.14 GBP
Peor transacción:
-5.88 GBP
Beneficio Bruto:
43.10 GBP (6 043 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-14.54 GBP (2 012 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
12 (17.62 GBP)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
17.62 GBP (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.36
Actividad comercial:
33.55%
Carga máxima del depósito:
96.96%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
3
Tiempo medio de espera:
19 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.60
Transacciones Largas:
26 (48.15%)
Transacciones Cortas:
28 (51.85%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.96
Beneficio Esperado:
0.53 GBP
Beneficio medio:
1.00 GBP
Pérdidas medias:
-1.32 GBP
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-10.97 GBP)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-10.97 GBP (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
15.27%
Pronóstico anual:
185.27%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 GBP
Máxima:
10.97 GBP (9.39%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
9.39% (10.97 GBP)
De fondos:
11.62% (13.56 GBP)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|28
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURCAD
|6
|USDJPY
|4
|EURGBP
|4
|EURCHF
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|EURUSD
|40
|GBPUSD
|-12
|EURCAD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|EURGBP
|4
|EURCHF
|1
|EURJPY
|0
|USDCAD
|0
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|EURUSD
|4.3K
|GBPUSD
|-1.1K
|EURCAD
|366
|USDJPY
|220
|EURGBP
|324
|EURCHF
|90
|EURJPY
|0
|USDCAD
|-22
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +5.14 GBP
Peor transacción: -6 GBP
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +17.62 GBP
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -10.97 GBP
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "TickmillUK-Live03" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapital-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 6
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|0.00 × 5
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.15 × 256
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.29 × 14
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.29 × 21
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.30 × 650
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.33 × 1762
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.33 × 406
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.34 × 159
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.36 × 332
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.36 × 256
|
Exness-Real18
|0.37 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.38 × 269
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.39 × 18
|
XMUK-Real 17
|0.40 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.43 × 7
Ride the Market. Control the Risk. Build the Future.
A Strategy Built for Stability and Growth
The "StormWave" Forex Strategy is more than just a trading system — it’s a philosophy of smart investing. Like a powerful wave, it captures strong market opportunities, but always with balance and control. Our mission is simple: steady long-term growth without reckless risk-taking.
Why StormWave Works
Smart Risk Management – Every position is protected by carefully calculated stop-loss levels. This ensures that no trade can ever sink the portfolio.
Intelligent Market Insight – We combine cutting-edge technical indicators with deep fundamental analysis of global markets. Trades are only executed when both sides align, maximizing precision and confidence.
Proven Performance – StormWave has been tested and refined over years of real-world conditions, showing strength through volatility, economic shifts, and different market cycles.
Investor-Friendly Approach – This is not about chasing fast wins or gambling on risk. StormWave is built for serious investors who want reliable, long-term results.
The StormWave Promise
• Safety First: Capital is always protected through disciplined risk management.
• Sustainable Growth: A long-term vision designed to compound results over time.
• Confidence in Every Trade: Decisions backed by thorough analysis, never guesswork.
Conclusion
With the "StormWave" Forex Strategy, investors don’t just enter the market — they ride it with power, control, and confidence. It’s the smart way to turn market waves into lasting opportunity.
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
30 USD al mes
29%
0
0
USD
USD
129
GBP
GBP
16
0%
54
79%
34%
2.96
0.53
GBP
GBP
12%
1:20