- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
54
Gewinntrades:
43 (79.62%)
Verlusttrades:
11 (20.37%)
Bester Trade:
5.14 GBP
Schlechtester Trade:
-5.88 GBP
Bruttoprofit:
43.10 GBP (6 043 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-14.54 GBP (2 012 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
12 (17.62 GBP)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
17.62 GBP (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading-Aktivität:
34.57%
Max deposit load:
96.96%
Letzter Trade:
6 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
19 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.60
Long-Positionen:
26 (48.15%)
Short-Positionen:
28 (51.85%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.96
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.53 GBP
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.00 GBP
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.32 GBP
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-10.97 GBP)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-10.97 GBP (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
15.27%
Jahresprognose:
185.27%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 GBP
Maximaler:
10.97 GBP (9.39%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.39% (10.97 GBP)
Kapital:
11.62% (13.56 GBP)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|28
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURCAD
|6
|USDJPY
|4
|EURGBP
|4
|EURCHF
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|40
|GBPUSD
|-12
|EURCAD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|EURGBP
|4
|EURCHF
|1
|EURJPY
|0
|USDCAD
|0
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|4.3K
|GBPUSD
|-1.1K
|EURCAD
|366
|USDJPY
|220
|EURGBP
|324
|EURCHF
|90
|EURJPY
|0
|USDCAD
|-22
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +5.14 GBP
Schlechtester Trade: -6 GBP
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +17.62 GBP
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -10.97 GBP
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "TickmillUK-Live03" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapital-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 6
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|0.00 × 5
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.15 × 256
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.29 × 14
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.29 × 21
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.30 × 650
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.33 × 1762
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.33 × 406
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.34 × 159
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.36 × 332
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.36 × 256
|
Exness-Real18
|0.37 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.38 × 269
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.39 × 18
|
XMUK-Real 17
|0.40 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.43 × 7
Ride the Market. Control the Risk. Build the Future.
A Strategy Built for Stability and Growth
The "StormWave" Forex Strategy is more than just a trading system — it’s a philosophy of smart investing. Like a powerful wave, it captures strong market opportunities, but always with balance and control. Our mission is simple: steady long-term growth without reckless risk-taking.
Why StormWave Works
Smart Risk Management – Every position is protected by carefully calculated stop-loss levels. This ensures that no trade can ever sink the portfolio.
Intelligent Market Insight – We combine cutting-edge technical indicators with deep fundamental analysis of global markets. Trades are only executed when both sides align, maximizing precision and confidence.
Proven Performance – StormWave has been tested and refined over years of real-world conditions, showing strength through volatility, economic shifts, and different market cycles.
Investor-Friendly Approach – This is not about chasing fast wins or gambling on risk. StormWave is built for serious investors who want reliable, long-term results.
The StormWave Promise
• Safety First: Capital is always protected through disciplined risk management.
• Sustainable Growth: A long-term vision designed to compound results over time.
• Confidence in Every Trade: Decisions backed by thorough analysis, never guesswork.
Conclusion
With the "StormWave" Forex Strategy, investors don’t just enter the market — they ride it with power, control, and confidence. It’s the smart way to turn market waves into lasting opportunity.
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
30 USD pro Monat
29%
0
0
USD
USD
129
GBP
GBP
16
0%
54
79%
35%
2.96
0.53
GBP
GBP
12%
1:20