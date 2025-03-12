货币 / FOSL
FOSL: Fossil Group Inc
3.08 USD 0.02 (0.65%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FOSL汇率已更改-0.65%。当日，交易品种以低点3.01和高点3.13进行交易。
关注Fossil Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
3.01 3.13
年范围
0.86 3.58
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.10
- 开盘价
- 3.08
- 卖价
- 3.08
- 买价
- 3.38
- 最低价
- 3.01
- 最高价
- 3.13
- 交易量
- 188
- 日变化
- -0.65%
- 月变化
- 0.98%
- 6个月变化
- 156.67%
- 年变化
- 161.02%
