Currencies / FOSL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FOSL: Fossil Group Inc
3.10 USD 0.08 (2.65%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FOSL exchange rate has changed by 2.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.96 and at a high of 3.12.
Follow Fossil Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FOSL News
- Fossil Group launches debt exchange offer for senior notes
- Fossil Group: The Turnaround Is Far From Complete (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:FOSL)
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon.com, Salesforce, Abbott Laboratories and Fossil Group
- Top Research Reports for Amazon.com, Salesforce & Abbott
- FOSL Incurs Narrower Y/Y Loss in Q2, Lifts 2025 Outlook
- Fossil Stock: Turnaround Play With Substantial Upside - Strong Buy (NASDAQ:FOSL)
- Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Fossil Group’s Q2 2025 sees mixed results
- Fossil Group refinances debt with new $150 million credit facility
- FOSL Upgraded to Outperform Amid Turnaround Plan, Margin Gains
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Oracle, Shell, Fossil and ImmuCell
- Top Research Reports for Alphabet, Oracle & Shell
- Fossil Group appoints Laks Lakshmanan as chief supply chain officer
- Maxim Group initiates Fossil stock with Buy rating on turnaround potential
- Top 3 Consumer Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In Q2 - Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR), Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)
- Walmart’s Price Hikes Open Door to Increases From ‘Everybody Else’
- Fossil Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Fossil Group’s stock up 6% on improved margins
- Fossil Group expands board with new directors
- Another struggling mall retail chain closing more stores
- Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
2.96 3.12
Year Range
0.86 3.58
- Previous Close
- 3.02
- Open
- 3.02
- Bid
- 3.10
- Ask
- 3.40
- Low
- 2.96
- High
- 3.12
- Volume
- 631
- Daily Change
- 2.65%
- Month Change
- 1.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 158.33%
- Year Change
- 162.71%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%