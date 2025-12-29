Gold Sniper for Renko

Strategy Overview (Best for Scalping) - Non-repainting

A sophisticated multi-filter trading system designed to identify high-probability entry points with exceptional precision. This proprietary methodology combines multiple confirmation layers to generate signals with high statistical reliability.

ATTACH THE INDICATOR TO RENKO CHART

Entry Conditions:

Buy Entry:

  • Price is above the Green line

  • Up Arrows are plotted

Sell Entry:

  • Price is above the Red line

  • Down Arrows are plotted


