马克西姆-德米特里耶夫斯基

我还没有看，今天休息）我有时间会告诉你的，我是说在本周晚些时候。

暂时看一下这些包裹。我认为https://hmmlearn.readthedocs.io/en/latest/tutorial.html

 
mytarmailS:

然后你采取维特比算法，得出（数据测试） 的结果

你得到两个状态，它应该看起来像这样。

这是一个真正的圣杯）。


也许我糊涂了，但这些照片不是不久前展示的某个人的Inocenti吗？后来发现是个偷窥狂，fiaspalm

 
马克西姆-德米特里耶夫斯基

我不确定它对非平稳性会有什么影响......如果它很慢，那么就很难再进行蒙特卡洛。

我认为主要的问题是缩放/转换数据，循环提取，因为如果模式重复，即使是非线性回归或SVM也会有好的结果（在人工VR上）。

即选择模式的问题是牵强的

是的，我只是想让这个话题变得明亮起来））。

 
圣杯

也许我糊涂了，但这些照片不是不久前由一个叫Inokentiy的人展示的吗，后来发现是个偷窥狂，真他妈丢人，打脸。

我认为，用普通的MAs（或基于它们的指标）也可以得到类似的图片。仔细看一下。
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
Imho, 你可以用普通的MAs得到类似的图片。仔细看一下。

看起来真的没有比马什基更好的，实际上对于一个特定的区域可以优化马什基和冷却器，而且，是的，圣杯 又溜走了......。

只是很明显，图表的着色和伊诺肯蒂的一样，这就是为什么我得到了它......
 
马克西姆-德米特里耶夫斯基

我认为，如果你正确地分配模式，你可以得到信息丰富的AR功能。

我还在为如何把它改写成mql而绞尽脑汁，但这是将你的垃圾变成有效模型的缺失因素。

https://www.quantstart.com/articles/market-regime-detection-using-hidden-markov-models-in-qstrader

为什么要重写？见alglib。

elibrarius

为什么要重写？见alglib。


哇，是在datanalisis还是solvers中？ 在帮助中没有看到。

 
马克西姆-德米特里耶夫斯基

哇，这是在datanalisis还是solvers中？ 在帮助中没有看到

datanalisis - 搜索文件本身
elibrarius
datanalisis - 搜索文件本身

标题上写着见网站上的例子，但网站上没有例子

 
马克西姆-德米特里耶夫斯基

在标题中，它说看网站上的例子，但网站上没有例子。

如果你知道如何在其他语言中工作，我想你可以通过类比使用这个版本。I/O参数应该是类似的。

