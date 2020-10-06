求助：我的win10电脑怎么无法下载指标 - 页 4

chao tang:

日志在哪里？

IE是最新的

 
chao tang:

Where is the log?

log = Journal


 
chao tang:

IE is the latest

No one knows what you did and what you checked, because no one see your logs, and no one can check everything about what you are talking on the thread
(because words are nothing in this situation without any proofs; and proofs are the logs and screenshots uploaded to the thread).

You should check everything by yourself.

论坛

求助：我的win10电脑怎么无法下载指标？

Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.05 10:31

Make sure -

  • that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
  • that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
  • that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email; your login is tangchao
  • that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change this password; read this thread for information).

----------------

1. "authorization failed" issue solving #1
2. possible fixing #71 and #80
3. product is purchased but not downloaded yet https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333647
4. all possible options and about what to do: post #9
5. how it was solved: post #13


 
Sergey Golubev:

...
(because words are nothing in this situation without any proofs; and proofs are the logs and screenshots uploaded to the thread).

...


which information should be provided to the forum or to the service desk for possible fixing: #16
Sergey Golubev:

日志=日记


能帮我看看吗？谢谢

附加的文件：
26.png  109 kb
 
这是全部日志
附加的文件：
27.png  99 kb
 
chao tang:
这是全部日志

这已经确定是你系统的问题了，试一试internet网络重置，关闭杀毒、或广告屏蔽软件……win10的话，需要安装microsoft edge浏览器试一试

 
Tiecheng Fu:

这已经确定是你系统的问题了，试一试internet网络重置，关闭杀毒、或广告屏蔽软件……win10的话，需要安装microsoft edge浏览器试一试

好的，谢谢

 
chao tang:
This is all logs

Are your products for MT4 or MT5?
Are you sure that you are using MT4 for MT4 products?

 
还是找不到应该打开那个
