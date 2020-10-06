求助：我的win10电脑怎么无法下载指标 - 页 3 12345 新评论 Sergey Golubev 2020.10.05 10:31 #21 chao tang: I used IE, but it still doesn't work Make sure - that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11); that you are using the latest build of Metatrader, that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email; your login is tangchao that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change this password; read this thread for information). ---------------- 1. "authorization failed" issue solving #12. possible fixing #71 and #80 3. product is purchased but not downloaded yet https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333647 4. all possible options and about what to do: post #95. how it was solved: post #13 product is purchased but not downloaded yet 2020.02.26www.mql5.com the indicator shows in the terminal /market /purchased but next to the install button it says "product is purchased but not downloaded yet... 我的平台为啥连不上mql5？ 请教高手我昨天购买的指标为什么无法安装？软件也重启过多次，还是不行，有知道什么原因的请回复，谢谢了！ 请教MT4中的市场一片空白 Sergey Golubev 2020.10.05 10:33 #22 I received reply from the service desk: The profile displays only significant purchases: The product was bought for money The product is now not free, even if downloaded for free. In the terminal, one category is added to this all: Physically installed on the device Hence the difference. So, use search: post #16 - Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies Free Purchased EA/Indicator on Market Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.08 07:13 Look at the image below - 求助：我的win10电脑怎么无法下载指标？ 2020.10.05www.mql5.com 我的交易软件无法访问“市场”。MT4跟MT5都这样。谢谢啦... Market purchased 有趣，有趣的 MT4主表左上角做了个 价格标签， 如何让价格颜色随着价格变动（上涨Label颜色为红，下跌时Label颜色为绿) 请重点看本人对color1的定义 chao tang 2020.10.05 10:37 #23 我的密码是12个字符不行吗？在另一台电脑好用的 Sergey Golubev 2020.10.05 10:43 #24 chao tang: Is it possible that my password is 12 characters? Works well on another computer I provided all the information which I found on the forum.You can check everything once again (because you only know everything). I had similar problem but I re-installed Internet Explorer and the problem was fixed.Besides, as I see - you are making search of the product in the Market tab.But you need to make a search on the top right corner of Metatrader - ---------------- Make sure that you are using correct Metatrader: Metatrader 5 for MT5 Market products, and Metatrader 4 is for MT4 Market products. We can not download MT4 from this website ... that is why you should check: MT4 or MT5? and your products are for MT4 or for MT5? ---------------- I provided all the information which I found on the forum.You should check by yourself once again. Market purchased 交易信号被别人挂榜了如何要回？ 求助,MT5工具里市场没有了 Sergey Golubev 2020.10.05 10:44 #25 chao tang: 我的密码是12个字符不行吗？在另一台电脑好用的 You can check ... is it ok?if it is ok so everything is fine with Community tab. chao tang 2020.10.05 10:56 #26 这是我另一台电脑的交易软件显示的 附加的文件： QQet20201005165243.png 280 kb chao tang 2020.10.05 12:12 #27 Sergey Golubev: 您可以检查...可以吗？如果可以的话，那么使用“社区”选项卡就可以了。 我已经在社区登陆了，还是无法下载指标 chao tang 2020.10.05 12:29 #28 我点击安装，一点反应都没有 附加的文件： 25.png 113 kb Sergey Golubev 2020.10.05 13:44 #29 chao tang: I clicked to install and there was no response at all I already replied with all the information: check Community tab and the Metatrader journal (look at the images above); install and/or re-install Internet Explorer the latest version (I am having the version 11); check the settings of Internet Explorer (check your firewall and antivirus software). Because it is related to Community tab or Internet Explorer (incl the settings of Internet Explorer). I clicked to install and there was no response at all If you click to install so something should be written in the journal (Metatrader journal = logs).Because the errors are written on the logs so you can check it (we should always check the journal/logs, because Metatrader is communicating with us/users using logs). 求助,MT5工具里市场没有了 租赁MT4指标无法安装问题 password chao tang 2020.10.05 13:46 #30 Sergey Golubev: 我已经回答了所有信息： 检查“社区”选项卡和Metatrader日记（查看上面的图片）； 安装和/或重新安装Internet Explorer最新版本（我的版本为11）； 检查Internet Explorer的设置（检查防火墙和防病毒软件）。 因为它与“社区”选项卡或Internet Explorer（包括Internet Explorer的设置）相关。 如果单击安装，则应该在日志中写一些内容（Metatrader journal =日志）。因为错误是写在日志上的，所以您可以检查它（我们应该始终检查日志/日志，因为Metatrader正在使用日志与我们/用户通信）。 日志在哪里？ 12345 新评论 您错过了交易机会： 免费交易应用程序 8,000+信号可供复制 探索金融市场的经济新闻 注册 登录 拉丁字符（不带空格） 密码将被发送至该邮箱 发生错误 使用 Google 登录 您同意网站政策和使用条款 如果您没有帐号，请注册 可以使用cookies登录MQL5.com网站。 请在您的浏览器中启用必要的设置，否则您将无法登录。 忘记您的登录名/密码？ 使用 Google 登录
I used IE, but it still doesn't work
Make sure -
1. "authorization failed" issue solving #1
2. possible fixing #71 and #80
3. product is purchased but not downloaded yet https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333647
4. all possible options and about what to do: post #9
5. how it was solved: post #13
In the terminal, one category is added to this all:
So, use search: post #16 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Free Purchased EA/Indicator on Market
Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.08 07:13
Look at the image below -
Is it possible that my password is 12 characters? Works well on another computer
I provided all the information which I found on the forum.
You can check everything once again (because you only know everything).
I had similar problem but I re-installed Internet Explorer and the problem was fixed.
Besides, as I see - you are making search of the product in the Market tab.
But you need to make a search on the top right corner of Metatrader -
Make sure that you are using correct Metatrader:
We can not download MT4 from this website ... that is why you should check: MT4 or MT5? and your products are for MT4 or for MT5?
I provided all the information which I found on the forum.
You should check by yourself once again.
我的密码是12个字符不行吗？在另一台电脑好用的
You can check ... is it ok?
if it is ok so everything is fine with Community tab.
您可以检查...可以吗？
如果可以的话，那么使用“社区”选项卡就可以了。
我已经在社区登陆了，还是无法下载指标
I clicked to install and there was no response at all
I already replied with all the information:
Because it is related to Community tab or Internet Explorer (incl the settings of Internet Explorer).
I clicked to install and there was no response at all
If you click to install so something should be written in the journal (Metatrader journal = logs).
Because the errors are written on the logs so you can check it (we should always check the journal/logs, because Metatrader is communicating with us/users using logs).
我已经回答了所有信息：
因为它与“社区”选项卡或Internet Explorer（包括Internet Explorer的设置）相关。
如果单击安装，则应该在日志中写一些内容（Metatrader journal =日志）。
因为错误是写在日志上的，所以您可以检查它（我们应该始终检查日志/日志，因为Metatrader正在使用日志与我们/用户通信）。
日志在哪里？