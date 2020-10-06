求助：我的win10电脑怎么无法下载指标 - 页 3

chao tang:

I used IE, but it still doesn't work

Make sure -

  • that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
  • that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
  • that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email; your login is tangchao
  • that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change this password; read this thread for information).

1. "authorization failed" issue solving #1
2. possible fixing #71 and #80
3. product is purchased but not downloaded yet https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333647
4. all possible options and about what to do: post #9
5. how it was solved: post #13

I received reply from the service desk:

The profile displays only significant purchases:
  1. The product was bought for money
  2. The product is now not free, even if downloaded for free.

In the terminal, one category is added to this all:

  1. Physically installed on the device
Hence the difference.

So, use search: post #16

求助：我的win10电脑怎么无法下载指标？
求助：我的win10电脑怎么无法下载指标？
  • 2020.10.05
  • www.mql5.com
我的交易软件无法访问“市场”。MT4跟MT5都这样。谢谢啦...
 
我的密码是12个字符不行吗？在另一台电脑好用的
 
chao tang:
Is it possible that my password is 12 characters? Works well on another computer

I provided all the information which I found on the forum.
You can check everything once again (because you only know everything).

I had similar problem but I re-installed Internet Explorer and the problem was fixed.

Besides, as I see - you are making search of the product in the Market tab.
But you need to make a search on the top right corner of Metatrader -


Make sure that you are using correct Metatrader:

  • Metatrader 5 for MT5 Market products, and
  • Metatrader 4 is for MT4 Market products.

We can not download MT4 from this website ... that is why you should check: MT4 or MT5? and your products are for MT4 or for MT5?

I provided all the information which I found on the forum.
You should check by yourself once again.

 
chao tang:
我的密码是12个字符不行吗？在另一台电脑好用的

You can check ... is it ok?
if it is ok so everything is fine with Community tab.


 
这是我另一台电脑的交易软件显示的
附加的文件：
QQet20201005165243.png  280 kb
 
Sergey Golubev:

您可以检查...可以吗？
如果可以的话，那么使用“社区”选项卡就可以了。


我已经在社区登陆了，还是无法下载指标

 
我点击安装，一点反应都没有
附加的文件：
25.png  113 kb
 
chao tang:
I clicked to install and there was no response at all

I already replied with all the information:

  • check Community tab and the Metatrader journal (look at the images above);
  • install and/or re-install Internet Explorer the latest version (I am having the version 11);
  • check the settings of Internet Explorer (check your firewall and antivirus software).

Because it is related to Community tab or Internet Explorer (incl the settings of Internet Explorer).

I clicked to install and there was no response at all

If you click to install so something should be written in the journal (Metatrader journal = logs).
Because the errors are written on the logs so you can check it (we should always check the journal/logs, because Metatrader is communicating with us/users using logs).

 
Sergey Golubev:

我已经回答了所有信息：

  • 检查“社区”选项卡和Metatrader日记（查看上面的图片）；
  • 安装和/或重新安装Internet Explorer最新版本（我的版本为11）；
  • 检查Internet Explorer的设置（检查防火墙和防病毒软件）。

因为它与“社区”选项卡或Internet Explorer（包括Internet Explorer的设置）相关。

如果单击安装，则应该在日志中写一些内容（Metatrader journal =日志）。
因为错误是写在日志上的，所以您可以检查它（我们应该始终检查日志/日志，因为Metatrader正在使用日志与我们/用户通信）。

日志在哪里？

12345
