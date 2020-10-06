求助：我的win10电脑怎么无法下载指标 - 页 2 12345 新评论 chao tang 2020.10.05 07:45 #11 我的网络200的。网络应该没问题的 Sky All 2020.10.05 09:28 #12 chao tang: 我的交易软件无法访问“市场”。MT4跟MT5都这样。谢谢啦！！！ 你电脑的内存是多少，有的太少打不开。 chao tang 2020.10.05 09:41 #13 Sky L: 你电脑的内存是多少，有的太少打不开。 这是个游戏本，好像是8G Sergey Golubev 2020.10.05 09:53 #14 chao tang: 我的交易软件无法访问“市场”。MT4跟MT5都这样。谢谢啦！！！ 1. Make sure that you filled Community tab with your forum login (not with your email) and your forum password.Your forum login is tangchao (https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/tangchao) Sergey Golubev 2020.10.05 09:58 #15 2. Make sure that you have Internet Explorer (IE) the latest version installed on your computer (I am having IE version 11).Because the Market tab is using IE's environment. Sergey Golubev 2020.10.05 09:58 #16 3. - 交易，自动交易系统和测试交易策略论坛 mt4“市场”标签中未显示的市场产品 Eleni Anna Branou ，2018.06.05 12:45 并非所有产品都显示在MT4平台的“市场”选项卡中。 您始终可以在右上角按名称搜索特定产品，然后找到它。 chao tang 2020.10.05 10:05 #17 Sergey Golubev: 2.确保您的计算机上安装了Internet Explorer（IE）最新版本（我的IE版本为11）。因为“市场”选项卡正在使用IE的环境。 我装的是最新谷歌 Sergey Golubev 2020.10.05 10:19 #18 chao tang: I installed the latest Google The Metatrader is using Internet Explorer.Metatrader is not using google. Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies How to Start with Metatrader 5 Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.10 10:48 I just discovered about how to fix it: go to the Journal in Metatrader to see the recommendation: And I use this link to install the latest Internet Explorer:https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/internet-explorer-11-for-windows-7-details.aspxand I got the Market tab - ---------------- So, if you do not see the Market tab on the latest build of Metatrader (or if you are having the error with this Market tab for example) - install (or re-install) Internet Explorer to the latest version (to the version 11 for example). 求助,MT5工具里市场没有了 Can't see market tab MT4 not showing any chao tang 2020.10.05 10:22 #19 Sergey Golubev: Metatrader正在使用Internet Explorer。 Metatrader没有使用谷歌。 我用了IE，还是不好用 chao tang 2020.10.05 10:29 #20 我从另一个电脑复制过来也不好用 12345 新评论 您错过了交易机会： 免费交易应用程序 8,000+信号可供复制 探索金融市场的经济新闻 注册 登录 拉丁字符（不带空格） 密码将被发送至该邮箱 发生错误 使用 Google 登录 您同意网站政策和使用条款 如果您没有帐号，请注册 可以使用cookies登录MQL5.com网站。 请在您的浏览器中启用必要的设置，否则您将无法登录。 忘记您的登录名/密码？ 使用 Google 登录
你电脑的内存是多少，有的太少打不开。
这是个游戏本，好像是8G
1. Make sure that you filled Community tab with your forum login (not with your email) and your forum password.
Your forum login is tangchao (https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/tangchao)
Because the Market tab is using IE's environment.
交易，自动交易系统和测试交易策略论坛
mt4“市场”标签中未显示的市场产品
Eleni Anna Branou ，2018.06.05 12:45
并非所有产品都显示在MT4平台的“市场”选项卡中。
您始终可以在右上角按名称搜索特定产品，然后找到它。
2.确保您的计算机上安装了Internet Explorer（IE）最新版本（我的IE版本为11）。
因为“市场”选项卡正在使用IE的环境。
我装的是最新谷歌
The Metatrader is using Internet Explorer.
Metatrader is not using google.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.10 10:48
I just discovered about how to fix it:
go to the Journal in Metatrader to see the recommendation:
And I use this link to install the latest Internet Explorer:
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/internet-explorer-11-for-windows-7-details.aspx
and I got the Market tab -
So, if you do not see the Market tab on the latest build of Metatrader (or if you are having the error with this Market tab for example) - install (or re-install) Internet Explorer to the latest version (to the version 11 for example).
Metatrader正在使用Internet Explorer。
Metatrader没有使用谷歌。
我用了IE，还是不好用