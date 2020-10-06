求助：我的win10电脑怎么无法下载指标 - 页 2

我的网络200的。网络应该没问题的
 
chao tang:
我的交易软件无法访问“市场”。MT4跟MT5都这样。谢谢啦！！！

你电脑的内存是多少，有的太少打不开。

 
这是个游戏本，好像是8G

 
1. Make sure that you filled Community tab with your forum login (not with your email) and your forum password.
Your forum login is tangchao (https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/tangchao)

 
2. Make sure that you have Internet Explorer (IE) the latest version installed on your computer (I am having IE version 11).
Because the Market tab is using IE's environment.
 

3. -

Sergey Golubev:
2.确保您的计算机上安装了Internet Explorer（IE）最新版本（我的IE版本为11）。
因为“市场”选项卡正在使用IE的环境。

我装的是最新谷歌

 
chao tang:

I installed the latest Google

The Metatrader is using Internet Explorer.
Metatrader is not using google.

Sergey Golubev:

Metatrader正在使用Internet Explorer。
Metatrader没有使用谷歌。


我用了IE，还是不好用

 
我从另一个电脑复制过来也不好用
