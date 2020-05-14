Free Purchased EA/Indicator on Market - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Are you sure you are not using a 2nd MQL5 profile in all this?
If you have 2 MQL5 accounts, this whole topic is worthless.All MQL5 members that have such problems, they have them because they use multiple MQL5 accounts, something that is against MQL5.com rules I may add.
Are you sure you are not using a 2nd MQL5 profile in all this?
If you have 2 MQL5 accounts, this whole topic is worthless.All MQL5 members that have such problems, they have them because they use multiple MQL5 accounts, something that is against MQL5.com rules I may add.
Sergey did ask this first, which then I try to show that username I used on mql5.com and MT4 are same
I also show how I try to "install on terminal" button (last post on page one), and it then directly open terminal and installed it
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Free Purchased EA/Indicator on Market
Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.06 09:11
Are you sure that you purchased the products on this acealert forum username?
Because if your list https://www.mql5.com/en/users/acealert/market is empty so it means that user acealert did not purchase any products from the Market.
For example, this is my market page in my profile:
I have only one profile, this profile
If in some condition I have 2 profiles (user1, user2) and I login user1 on terminal and user2 to mql5.com.. then I would figured it out after Sergey ask me first. But I don't, I login using this profile both on terminal and mql5.com (do screen recording video needed to verified my statement?)
So, what is your other suggestions? do I need to create new profile again?
also (off topic) I can't verified my phone number via SMS or telegram, the code never come. Is this have relation with it? I mean, do I have to complete filling my profile in order to use all mql5.com services properly? (I maybe open thread about phone number verification later, but not atm)
Is it also possible that this issue comes from bad mt4setup.exe that available from broker's site (ie. they limited some access?)? (attached)
But on the other hand, I'm able to update that .exe to the latest build
Changing broker could fix it maybe?
Or for last, this has related issue with computer/OS type? first workaround I updated the microsoft edge as Marco's suggestion
For additonal note, my first free purchased EA was 2019, I'm not aware this issue at first until now
Is it possible only paid products that show on the list?
----
I just try to favorite some product on terminal, I check on web, they also not show up on favorites list. the list on favorites only this thread
I just live recording trying to download new products, free products achievements counter seems updated realtime, while purchased tab still none
In the terminal, one category is added to this all:
I received reply from the service desk:
Thank you Sergey, now it's all clear why my free products not on the mql5.com list.
Look at the image below -