指标: ATR 概率水平

ATR 概率水平:

基于 ATR 的概率水平。"概率" 是通过投射过的平均真实范围指标和之前时间段的收盘价来计算的。


作者： Mladen Rakic

 

很棒的指标！我使用缓冲区创建了同样的指标，有没有办法绘制每天的支撑位和阻力位，而不是只有当天的支撑位和阻力位？


这是我目前的版本。但我找不到为每个"当前时间框架"条形图获取 10 天的日线条形图的方法...... 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|B_ATR_Levels.mq5
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Skullnick"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"

//--- 指标绘图设置
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 6
#property indicator_plots   6

#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE 
#property indicator_color1  clrDeepSkyBlue
#property indicator_width1  1
#property indicator_label1  "Resistance 1"
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_DASH

#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2  clrDeepSkyBlue
#property indicator_width2  1
#property indicator_label2  "Resistance 2"
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_DASH

#property indicator_type3   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color3  clrDeepSkyBlue
#property indicator_width3  1
#property indicator_label3  "Resistance 3"
#property indicator_style3  STYLE_DASH

#property indicator_type4   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color4  clrOrangeRed
#property indicator_width4  1
#property indicator_label4  "Support 1"
#property indicator_style4  STYLE_DASH

#property indicator_type5   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color5  clrOrangeRed
#property indicator_width5  1
#property indicator_label5  "Support 2"
#property indicator_style5  STYLE_DASH

#property indicator_type6   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color6  clrOrangeRed
#property indicator_width6  1
#property indicator_label6  "Support 3"
#property indicator_style6  STYLE_DASH

//--- 输入
input int             inpAtrPeriod   = 21;             // ATR 期间

//--- 指示器缓冲区
double ExtR1Buffer[];
double ExtR2Buffer[];
double ExtR3Buffer[];
double ExtS1Buffer[];
double ExtS2Buffer[];
double ExtS3Buffer[];

// 平均真实范围权重
double dWeights[];

// 全局变量
double dATR           = 0;
double dPreviousClose = 0;
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指示器初始化函数
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 指示器缓冲区映射
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtR1Buffer,   INDICATOR_DATA);         // 阻力 1 级
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtR2Buffer,   INDICATOR_DATA);         // 阻力 2 级
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtR3Buffer,   INDICATOR_DATA);         // 阻力 3 级
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtS1Buffer,   INDICATOR_DATA);         // 1 级支持
   SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtS2Buffer,   INDICATOR_DATA);         // 支持级别 2
   SetIndexBuffer(5,ExtS3Buffer,   INDICATOR_DATA);         // 支持级别 3
   
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtR1Buffer,    true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtR2Buffer,    true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtR3Buffer,    true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtS1Buffer,    true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtS2Buffer,    true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtS3Buffer,    true);
   
   // 调整权重
   ArrayResize(dWeights, inpAtrPeriod);
 
   // 设置平滑
   double dSmoothing = 2.0 / (ArraySize(dWeights) + 1);
   
   // 重量计算
   for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(dWeights); i++)  
      dWeights[i] = dSmoothing * MathPow(1 - dSmoothing, i);   
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
    
   // 获取每日数据并检查数据是否充足
   MqlRates oDailyRates[];
   ArraySetAsSeries(oDailyRates, true);
     
   int iLast = 0;
   
   if(prev_calculated == 0)  
      iLast  = rates_total - 1;  
   else 
      iLast  = rates_total - prev_calculated;
   
   //--- 计算水位
   for(int i = iLast; i >= 0 && !IsStopped();i--)
   {
      
      int iNumDaysCopied = CopyRates(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, 1, inpAtrPeriod + 1, oDailyRates);
      if(iNumDaysCopied >= (inpAtrPeriod+1) && bIsNewDay() == true)
      {
        // 计算当天的 ATR
          dATR            = dCalculateATR(oDailyRates);
          dPreviousClose  = oDailyRates[0].close;        
      }
      
      ExtR1Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose + 0.5  * dATR;
      ExtR2Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose + 0.75 * dATR;
      ExtR3Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose + 1.0  * dATR;
      ExtS1Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose - 0.5  * dATR;
      ExtS2Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose - 0.75 * dATR;
      ExtS3Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose - 1.0  * dATR;
   }

//--- 为下一次调用返回 prev_calculated 的值
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 计算 ATR|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double dCalculateATR(const MqlRates &oRates[])
{
    double dValue = 0;
    int iIndex    = 0;
    
    for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(dWeights); i++)
    {
       double dHL   = oRates[i].high - oRates[i].low;
       double dHCp  = MathAbs(oRates[i].high - oRates[i+1].close);
       double dLCp  = MathAbs(oRates[i].low - oRates[i+1].close);
       double dTR   = MathMax(MathMax(dHL, dHCp),dLCp);
       
       dValue +=  dTR * dWeights[iIndex];      
       iIndex++;
    }   
    return dValue;
}

//-----------------------------
// -- 检查新的一天
//-----------------------------
bool bIsNewDay(void)
{
   bool bNewDay  = false;
   
   static datetime oDateOld;  
   datetime        oDateNew[1];
   
   MqlDateTime oStructDateOld;
   MqlDateTime oStructDateNew;

   // 将当前时间数组复制到 New_Time 中
   int iCopyHandle = CopyTime(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, 0, 1, oDateNew);
   
   TimeToStruct(oDateNew[0] , oStructDateNew);
   TimeToStruct(oDateOld    , oStructDateOld);
   
   // 如果复制成功
   if(iCopyHandle>0)
   {
      // 如果新的一天
      if(oStructDateNew.day != oStructDateOld.day)
      {
         bNewDay  =  true;   
         oDateOld =  oDateNew[0];        
      }
   }      
   return bNewDay;     
}
 
请给我一个 mt4 版本。
 
如何将指标水平线 改为短水平线，只显示右侧。
 
xy618z 水平线 改为短水平线，只显示右侧。

您好

您可以尝试使用

   ObjectCreate(0,_name,OBJ_HLINE,0,0,0);

和开始时间 + 'n' 作为停止时间。

 
Anil Varma #:

你好

您可以尝试使用

和开始时间 + 'n' 作为停止时间。

水平线总是在整个图表上展开 - 您不能用时间参数来限制它 :https://www.mql5.com/zh/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_hline

谢谢。
 
无法编译有 4 个错误
 
merky16 # 无法编译有 4 个错误
发布于 2018 年，代码自发布以来一直在演变。作者可能更新，也可能不更新，谁知道呢。

免责声明：我假设，如你所说，它包含错误；我自己没有编译过它。
 
merky16 #:
无法编译有 4 个错误

没有编译错误


