MathProbabilityDensityGeometric
通过p参数，计算随机变量x的几何分布下概率质量函数值。出错情况下它返回NaN。
|
double MathProbabilityDensityGeometric(
通过p参数，计算随机变量x的几何分布下概率质量函数值。出错情况下它返回NaN。
|
double MathProbabilityDensityGeometric(
通过p参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的几何分布下概率质量函数值。出错情况下它返回false。R语言的dgeom()模拟。
|
bool MathProbabilityDensityGeometric(
通过p参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的几何分布下概率质量函数值。出错情况下它返回false。
|
bool MathProbabilityDensityGeometric(
参数
x
[in] 随机变量值。
x[]
[in] 随机变量值数组。
p
[in] 分布参数 （每次测试中事件发生的概率）。
log_mode
[in] 计算数值对数的标识。如果log_mode=true，则返回概率密度的自然对数。
error_code
[out] 存储错误代码的变量。
result[]
[out] 概率密度函数值数组。