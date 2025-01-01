MQL5参考矩阵和向量方法初始化Full AssignCopyIndicatorBufferCopyRatesCopyTicksCopyTicksRangeEyeIdentityOnesZerosFullTriInitFillRandom Full 静态函数创建并返回一个新矩阵，并按给定值填充。 static matrix matrix::Full( const ulong rows, // number or rows const ulong cols, // number of columns const double value // 填充值 ); static vector vector::Full( const ulong size, // vector size const double value // 填充值 ); 参数 rows [输入] 行数。 cols [输入] 列数。 value [输入] 填充所有矩阵元素的数值。 返回值 返回给定行和列的新矩阵，并用指定值填充。 MQL5 示例: matrix full=matrix::Full(3,4,10); Print("full = \n", full); /* full = [[10,10,10,10] [10,10,10,10] [10,10,10,10]] */ 举例 np.full((2, 2), 10) array([[10, 10], [10, 10]]) Zeros Tri