静态函数创建并返回一个新矩阵，并按给定值填充。

static matrix matrix::Full(
  const ulong   rows,      // number or rows
  const ulong   cols,      // number of columns
  const double  value      // 填充值
   );
 
static vector vector::Full(
  const ulong   size,      // vector size
  const double  value      // 填充值
   );
 

参数

rows

[输入]  行数。

cols

[输入]  列数。

value

[输入]  填充所有矩阵元素的数值。

返回值

返回给定行和列的新矩阵，并用指定值填充。

MQL5 示例:

  matrix full=matrix::Full(3,4,10);
  Print("full = \n"full);
/*
full = 
   [[10,10,10,10]
    [10,10,10,10]
    [10,10,10,10]]
*/

举例

np.full((22), 10)
array([[1010],
       [1010]])
