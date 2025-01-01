|
void OnStart()
{
//--- AccountInfoDouble() 기능에서 사용할 수 있는 모든 정보 표시
printf("ACCOUNT_BALANCE = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE));
printf("ACCOUNT_CREDIT = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_CREDIT));
printf("ACCOUNT_PROFIT = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_PROFIT));
printf("ACCOUNT_EQUITY = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY));
printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN));
printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE));
printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL));
printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL));
printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO));
}