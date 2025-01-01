문서화섹션
AccountInfoDouble 

AccountInfoDouble

해당 계정 속성의 값을 반환.

double  AccountInfoDouble(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE  property_id      // 속성 식별자
   );

매개변수

property_id

[in] 속성 식별자. 값은 ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE 값 중 하나일 수 있습니다.

값 반환

double 유형의 값.

예를 들어:

void OnStart()
  {
//--- AccountInfoDouble() 기능에서 사용할 수 있는 모든 정보 표시
   printf("ACCOUNT_BALANCE =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE));
   printf("ACCOUNT_CREDIT =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_CREDIT));
   printf("ACCOUNT_PROFIT =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_PROFIT));
   printf("ACCOUNT_EQUITY =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY));
   printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN));
   printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE));
   printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL));
   printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL));
   printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO));
  }

